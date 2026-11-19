

The dispute centers on Halozyme's patented MDASE technology.

Last month, a specialized Dutch patent court ruled that Merck infringed Halozyme's patent and restricted manufacture and sale of Keytruda SC across multiple European markets. The German court verdict is separate and independent of the Dutch court ruling, the company said.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) announced Thursday that a German higher regional court overturned a preliminary injunction that had blocked Merck (MRK) from distributing and offering its cancer treatment Keytruda SC (subcutaneous) in Germany.

Halozyme alleges that Merck's injectable version of Keytruda infringes patents covering its MDASE technology.

HALO shares were down 4.5% at the time of writing, tracking their seventh successive session in the red. The stock also fell to levels last seen in August.

MRK shares were down 3%.

Halozyme To File Infringement Lawsuit Against Merck in Germany

The biopharmaceutical company said it disagreed with the ruling and would immediately file a patent infringement lawsuit against Merck in Germany, seeking permanent relief.

“We are disappointed that the Higher Regional Court overturned the preliminary injunction halting the launch of Keytruda SC in Germany. We disagree with the decision and will immediately file an infringement lawsuit against Merck in Germany seeking permanent relief, which is not precluded by today's decision,” said Mark Snyder, Chief Legal Officer of Halozyme.

The dispute centers on Halozyme's patented MDASE technology, which is a type of subcutaneous drug delivery system. In December 2025, a German court granted Halozyme a temporary injunction preventing Merck from distributing or offering Keytruda SC in Germany.

Halozyme has also pursued patent infringement claims against Merck in the U.S.

Halozyme's Dutch Court Victory Remains Intact

Last month, a specialized Dutch patent court in The Hague found that Merck's European Marketing Authorization holder infringed one of Halozyme's MDASE patents and restricted the manufacturing and distribution of Keytruda SC in eight European markets, including France, Italy and the Netherlands.

The company said that the German court's latest decision and the Dutch court's injunction are separate and independent legal proceedings.

Halozyme clarified that patients will still have access to the IV version of Keytruda, which is not covered by Halozyme's patent or the court's injunction.

Retail Remains 'Bearish' On HALO

Retail sentiment surrounding HALO on Stocktwits remained 'bearish' over the past 24 hours.

The stock has seen buying interest so far this year, gaining around 36%.

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