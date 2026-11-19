MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur/Kalyani, Nov 19 (IANS) Rajasthan United FC and Chanmari FC will both look to build on their first wins while Mohammedan SC will aim to end Gokulam Kerala FC's winning run in another double-header in the Indian Football League(IFL) 2026–27 on Friday.

Rajasthan United FC will host Chanmari FC at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur in the afternoon, followed by Mohammedan SC taking on Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium at 18:30 IST.

Focus on Rajasthan United

Thomyo Shimray had a hand in both goals as Rajasthan got off the mark in Rourkela on November 15, beating Samaleswari SC 2-0 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium.

In the 51st minute, he carried a short corner into the box from the right and beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle. Three minutes from time, he crossed from the left for Brijesh Giri to head in at the far post.

It was a first win for Italian Head Coach Giuseppe Cristaldi, whose first two matches in Jaipur had ended in 1-0 defeats. Nishu Kumar finished an overlapping run for Sreenidi Deccan FC in the 66th minute on November 1, and Crislan da Silva lifted the ball over the goalkeeper for Gokulam in the 68th on November 7.

On Friday, Rajasthan United will look to secure a second successive win and further improve their start in the season.

Assistant Coach Anil Tomar is pleased with the week's work, saying,“Our preparation has been positive. The players have been working hard in training, and we have been focusing closely on our tactical approach.”

Chanmari had a bye on the opening weekend. Since then, Head Coach Steven Dias, the former India international appointed in September, has taken four points from two away trips.

At Shillong Lajong FC on November 6, R Ramdinthara's lofted ball towards Gabriel Ferreira Paz brought a 24th-minute own goal, and Abelson Jachi equalised in the 78th for a 1-1 draw. In Margao nine days later, Chanmari came from behind to beat Dempo SC 2-1.

Ramdinthara levelled that match in the 23rd minute, side-footing in first time after Gabriel Ferreira traded passes with Denilson Rodrigues Roldao and pulled the ball across the six-yard box. In the first minute of stoppage time, Lalpekhlua squared for Lalthanzuala to drive the winner into an empty net.

The two sides met twice last season. Rajasthan won 2-0 in Jaipur on April 1, 2026, through second-half goals from Pangambam Naoba Meitei and Amadou Soukouna. The return on May 19 finished 2-2.

Gerard Artigas and Thomyo, who rounded the goalkeeper after a through ball, put Rajasthan two up before half-time. Chanmari hit back in stoppage time, Lalruatsanga chesting in a lofted ball from the right, and Michael Lalbiaksanga scoring from distance after a half-cleared corner.

That match said a good deal about both teams. Thomyo decides games from wide areas, and Chanmari keep attacking until the final whistle.

Rajasthan build their game on width. Thomyo and Brijesh stretched Sreenidi from the first minute, and Pranjal Bhumij twice cut inside to force saves late against Gokulam. Set pieces give them another route: the opener in Rourkela came from a short corner, and Thomyo's free kick had already found Sabir Musa for a header just before half-time.

Cristaldi also moved Judah García into midfield in Rourkela, and his physical presence gave Rajasthan control of the middle of the pitch. The midfielder says the first win has lifted the whole squad, stating,“We have put the first two games, which did not go our way, behind us. Coming into the third match and getting the victory changed everything in the camp. The guys are now really happy, excited and eager for tomorrow's match.”

“It is very important to go game by game and fight for three points. We have been putting in the necessary work in training to do everything we can to get another victory,” he added.

Upfront, Diego Maurício, who won the 2022–23 Indian Super League Golden Boot with Odisha FC with 12 goals, went close in both home matches and is still waiting for his first goal for the club.

Friday also means something extra to P. Christopher Kamei, who spent last season at Chanmari. In their 2-2 draw with Dempo in Aizawl on March 12, 2026, his free kick came back off the post and was headed in for the opener, and his low cross from the left set up the second.

He has brought that delivery to Jaipur. Kamei struck the crossbar from distance against Sreenidi and took Rajasthan's best free kick against Gokulam.

Zothanmawia, Chanmari's captain and goalkeeper, knows Kamei's game as well as anyone, and he has been central to their start. He punched clear twice from set pieces in Shillong and blocked Uzziel Budu's chip with his neck in Margao.

In front of him, Dias's side are compact without the ball and quick to break with it. Most of their attacks go down the left, where Gabriel Ferreira has been involved in both goals, with Denilson linking play and Ramdinthara arriving in the box. Lalthanzuala, who hit the woodwork after a run down the right in Shillong, carries the threat on the other side.

The flanks are where this one is likely to be decided. The more Thomyo and Brijesh push the Chanmari full-backs back, the less time Gabriel Ferreira and Lalthanzuala will spend in Rajasthan's half.

When Chanmari do break, they will run into Spanish centre-back Adri Castellano and a back line yet to concede before half-time this season, with Amrit Gope behind them after his clean sheet in Rourkela. In midfield, García's strength meets Denilson's touch on the ball.

Tomar's message to the squad is a simple one.“Believe in yourself, trust your teammates and give everything on the pitch. Tomorrow's three points are very important, so we need 100 per cent from every player,” he said.

Timing could matter too. Both of Rajasthan's goals have come after the break, while Chanmari have scored inside the first 25 minutes of both matches and won in stoppage time in Margao.

Mohammedan seek to end Gokulam's winning run

The evening match in Kalyani brings together two sides at different stages of their seasons. Gokulam have won all three of their matches. Mohammedan, back in the Indian Football League this season under Head Coach Saheed Ramon, are looking for their first points.

Mohammedan's two matches have both been decided in the 90th minute or later. At home to Shillong Lajong on October 31, substitute Nelson Rymbai scored in the 90th minute from Jachi's cut-back to win it for the visitors. Six days later, Mohammedan scored three times at FC Bengaluru United, who won 4-3 with a header from a short corner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Lalremsanga Fanai was involved in all three Mohammedan goals in Bengaluru. His cut-back led to Maharabani Maxion scoring from a rebound in the 26th minute, his header dropped for Lalthankima in the 58th, and he headed in substitute Jeremy Laldinpuia's cross from the right in the 78th.

Maxion, who opened Mohammedan's account in Bengaluru, has faith in the group, stating,“It is going to be a very tough match, but I think we are very capable and I believe in my teammates. Everyone in the squad is together, motivated and committed to our work, and I am confident we can get a good result.”

Against Lajong, Ramon's side sat deeper and broke quickly. Captain Mahitosh Roy forced a save before half-time and went close twice more, from distance and from a free kick, while Thokchom Adison Singh was a regular outlet on the right. Goalkeeper Nikhil Deka made several saves, including a diving one-handed stop from a header at a corner.

Gokulam have won three from three under Head Coach Carlos Eduardo Parreira, the Brazilian who took charge in July, and Crislan has scored in all of them. He has four goals in three matches.

Parreira believes the hard work of the summer is paying off, saying,“We are very happy with this start. We have been working really hard, and we deserve this because we had a very good pre-season and knew good things would come. Now we need to maintain this momentum, which will not be easy.”

At the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on October 31, Crislan and Makan Chothe put Gokulam two up inside 25 minutes against Samaleswari, both goals set up by Victor Matheus da Silva Matos. After Samaleswari drew level, Crislan headed in Sachu Siby's cross deep into stoppage time for a 3-2 win.

Crislan's 68th-minute finish won the match in Jaipur. At the Chümoukedima Football Stadium on November 14, he put Gokulam ahead against Nagaland United SC in the 18th minute with a left-footed strike, and Victor scored a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time after Nagaland had equalised from the spot.

Parreira is quick to share the credit.“It is not only the foreign players. The local players are helping them a lot too. Nobody plays alone. I believe the unity and team spirit within the squad is our main strength,” he said.

Gokulam have shown more than one way of playing. Against Samaleswari, they absorbed an early press and worked the ball quickly between Victor and Crislan, with Chothe running in behind. They had more of the ball in Jaipur. In Chümoukedima, where Nagaland United had close to 70 per cent of possession, they defended deep and broke.

Set pieces are a big part of their game. In Jaipur, Crislan headed a Victor corner against the upright, and Sarthak Golui headed a long throw narrowly wide. Behind them, goalkeeper Shibin Raj made three or four important saves in Chümoukedima and two more late on against Rajasthan.

Ramon has plenty of respect for Gokulam's form but backs his own players, saying,“Gokulam Kerala FC are a very good team and have played well in their last three matches. However, our team is good too. We have a very young squad, we are preparing well, and we will see what happens tomorrow.”

Friday's match is likely to turn on how Mohammedan handle Victor. He plays between the lines, set up both goals against Samaleswari and scored the winning penalty in Chümoukedima. Tangva Ragui and Yash Chickro will look to deny him that space.

Victor says the late win in Chümoukedima has done the squad a lot of good, stating,“The harmony within the squad is very good because we have won three games in a row, especially the last match, which was tough and won in the final minute. Right now everybody is happy, but the important thing is that we have another strong game tomorrow. Of course it will not be easy, but we are prepared to fight for the points and continue on our path.”

Crislan against the Mohammedan centre-backs is the other key contest, and dead balls will matter at both ends. FC Bengaluru United scored three of their four goals against Mohammedan from corners, and Mohammedan will look to be strong in the air on Friday.“We are working hard in practice to make our defence better, and I believe we will show improvement tomorrow,” Ramon said.

With the ball, Mohammedan's best route may be the one that worked in Bengaluru: getting Fanai into the box, with Adison and Laldinpuia supplying from the right. Deka's handling will be tested by Gokulam's crosses, long throws and corners.

Parreira expects a full-blooded contest.“They are a really good team. We have studied their games, and they are a traditional club. I think they will try everything against us tomorrow. We hope to win, but we know it will not be easy,” he said.

The clubs last met in the AIFF Super Cup at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 5, 2025, when Gokulam won 3-0 through Albert Torras, Samuel Lyngdoh and Juan Carlos Rico. All five of their league matches this season have been settled after the 65th minute, so the closing stages in Kalyani could decide this one too.