Azerbaijan And Vietnam To Sign Several Agreements Trend Special Correspondent (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trend 's special correspondent Laman Zeynalova reports from Hanoi that economic ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to grow. The upcoming talks will focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Hanoi on November 19.
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