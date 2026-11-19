MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart during his official visit to Vietnam. The two countries also plan to sign a number of agreements in various economic sectors and adopt a joint declaration.

Trend 's special correspondent Laman Zeynalova reports from Hanoi that economic ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to grow. The upcoming talks will focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Hanoi on November 19.