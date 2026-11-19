MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SA's stock is down more than 25%; Ademi LLP is investigating Seabridge Gold for potential securities fraud.

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November 19, 2026

MILWAUKEE (Globe Newswire) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Seabridge Gold may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Are You a SA Shareholder?

If you've lost money on your Seabridge Gold investment, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you to discuss your rights.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The Company's previous claims about regulatory challenges involving its KSM project.

What Should SA Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

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SOURCE: Ademi LLP