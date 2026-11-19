MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PIRAEUS, Greece, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“NSAL” or“Navios Logistics”) reports the issuance of the final judgment in Uruguay dismissing a US$843,247 claim brought by former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and former Vice Chairman Claudio Pablo López.

Mr. López, who served as NSAL's CEO until October 2022 and as Vice Chairman of the Board until August 2024, sought compensation for wrongful dismissal, unpaid wages and related labor benefits. The appellate court unanimously found that Mr. López was a shareholder, CEO, and board executive, who lacked standing to pursue labor related compensation as a subordinate employee.

In addition, the appellate court's judgment upheld the lower court's findings in their entirety, including NSAL's extensive investigations uncovering fraud, conducted by independent forensic specialists retained by NSAL. According to the lower court, the investigators showed that members of the López family participated in procurement irregularities, including the creation and approval of false invoices, and other schemes that diverted millions of U.S. dollars from NSAL subsidiaries for their personal benefit.

As a result of these investigations, NSAL took such actions as appropriate to protect the company, including removing Mr. López from his board positions. NSAL remains committed to cooperating with relevant authorities and to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, compliance, and accountability.

The final judgment, 280/2026 of the 4th Labor Appeals Court in Montevideo, was issued on November 11, 2026 and unanimously affirmed Judgment No. 37/2026 by a First Instance Labor Court in Montevideo on June 15, 2026. For copies of these judgments, please see:

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest infrastructures and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trade along the southeastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics, please visit its website:

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Navios South American Logistics Inc.

+30 211 1985060

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