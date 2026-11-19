153,718 limited liability companies were formed in New York from January through October 2026, according to an LLC Publishers analysis of New York Department of State filing records.

LLC Publishers - New York LLC publication service handling newspaper placement, affidavits, and state filing across all 62 counties.

LLCs formed in New York each year from 2015, counted from New York Department of State filing records. The highest full year is 2025, at 169,353. The 2026 bar covers January through October: 153,718.

153,718 domestic LLCs were formed in New York from January through October 2026, up 7.7 percent from the same months of 2025, an LLC Publishers analysis finds.

- Sandeep Arneja, Owner, LLC Publishers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An analysis of New York Department of State filing records by LLC Publishers, a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties, finds that 153,718 domestic limited liability companies were formed in New York from January through October 2026. The 2026 figure is 7.7 percent more than the 142,783 domestic LLCs formed in the same months of 2025, and it is the highest January through October total in the State's records. The previous high for those ten months was 142,815, in 2023. The ten-month figure for 2026 is also higher than the full-year total for 2024, when 151,133 domestic LLCs were formed.

The highest full-year total of domestic LLC formations in the State's records is 169,353, in 2025. The next highest full-year totals are 168,042 in 2023 and 163,451 in 2021. Through November 16, 2026, the latest date in the State's file, the 2026 count stood at 161,203.

The counts are Articles of Organization filed for domestic limited liability companies, taken from Corporations and Other Entities: All Filings, a dataset the Department of State publishes on the New York Open Data portal and last updated on November 18, 2026. Articles of Organization are the document that forms an LLC in New York. The counts are by filing date and do not include professional service LLCs, which the State records as a separate entity type. The figures count filings, not operating businesses. An LLC can be formed to hold property or for another purpose, and the record does not show whether a company is trading.

The State's file shows how New York LLC formations have grown. Its first LLC filing is dated October 24, 1994. The file records 6,910 domestic LLCs formed in 1995, the first full year of LLC filings, 81,011 in 2015 and 109,260 in 2019. The 2025 total is 55 percent above the 2019 total. In the first ten months of 2026, an average of about 506 domestic LLCs were formed in New York each day, weekends included.

Section 206 of the New York Limited Liability Company Law requires publication of a limited liability company's initial articles of organization: "a copy of the same or a notice containing the substance thereof shall be published once in each week for six successive weeks, in two newspapers of the county in which the office of the limited liability company is located, one newspaper to be printed weekly and one newspaper to be printed daily, to be designated by the county clerk." Section 1203 contains a parallel provision for professional service LLCs, and Sections 802 and 1306 contain parallel provisions for LLCs formed outside New York that apply for authority to do business in the state.

Counting professional service LLCs and LLCs formed outside New York as well, the State's file shows 169,154 filings from January through October 2026: the 153,718 domestic LLCs, 4,262 professional service LLCs, and 11,174 applications for authority from LLCs and professional service LLCs formed outside New York. The total for the same months of 2025 was 156,967.

Sandeep Arneja, owner of LLC Publishers, said:

"We handle this step for LLCs in every county, so the State's formation numbers reach us as publication work in the weeks that follow. Every company in this count has the same next step: six weeks of notices in two newspapers the county clerk designates, then a Certificate of Publication filed with the Department of State."

The year-by-year and month-by-month tables, with the method and a downloadable file, are published as the New York LLC Formation Report. LLC Publishers plans to update the report each month from the State's file.

Arneja added:

"We built the report so the count is in one place and stays current. The State publishes every filing, so anyone can check our numbers against the same file, and we show the query we used."

LLC Publishers ( ) is a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties. It is not a law firm and does not provide legal services or legal advice. Because it works in every county, it publishes the notice required by Section 206 in the county on each LLC's record and does not require a change of county in order to publish. It handles newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State.

Sandeep Arneja

LLC Publishers

+1 631-813-7738

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New York Formed More LLCs in January Through October 2026 Than in Those Months of Any Earlier Year, State Records Show News Provided By LLC Publishers November 19, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management



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