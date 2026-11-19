Brandon Reed, Devin Ashlee Reed, and Ella Reed

Grit, Grind, and God's Grace by Devin Ashlee Reed

Devin Ashlee Reed honors her son's legacy through a growing nonprofit, community partnerships, and her book, Grit, Grind, and God's Grace

- Devin Ashlee Reed

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Devin Ashlee Reed's son, Brandon, was diagnosed at just 14 years old with stage IV alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, her family's world changed forever. After a courageous 13-month battle, Brandon was not able to fight anymore, leaving behind a family determined to turn their unimaginable heartbreak into hope for others.

Today, through the Brandon Reed Foundation, Reed is honoring her son's legacy by providing critical resources, financial assistance, and comfort to children battling cancer and their families who support them.

The foundation's impact has grown significantly, raising $25,000 in 2024, more than $50,000 in 2025, and an extraordinary $100,000 in 2026.

"Brandon changed our lives forever, and I want his life to continue changing the lives of others," said Reed, founder of the Brandon Reed Foundation. "If we can ease even a small part of another family's burden, we're honoring him in the most meaningful way possible."

Turning Compassion Into Action

The foundation has distributed more than 100 backpacks to children facing unexpected hospital admissions, each filled with approximately $1,200 to $1,500 worth of essentials, gifts, and comfort items. It has also provided portable oxygen machines, allowing seriously ill patients to travel or spend precious final weeks at home with loved ones, while offering financial assistance to families facing overwhelming expenses.

Fishing, one of Brandon's greatest joys, remains an important part of his legacy. Through partnerships with the local fishing community, including an annual King Mackerel Tournament whose organizers have embraced the foundation as part of the event, Brandon's story continues to inspire generosity and support for families in need.

"Fishing brought Brandon so much happiness, and connecting something he loved with helping other families means everything to us," Reed said. "Every person who gets involved becomes part of his story and helps us keep his memory alive."

Sharing Brandon's Story and Advancing Research

Earlier this year, Reed released her book, Grit, Grind, and God's Grace, a deeply personal account of Brandon's cancer battle, the heartbreak of losing her son and the faith and resilience that helped her family navigate life without him. By sharing their story, Reed hopes to offer comfort and hope to others facing unimaginable loss while raising awareness about childhood cancer and the need for greater support and research.

Brandon's sister and best friend, Ella Reed, is continuing that mission as a Student Visionary for Blood Cancer United, leading a team of teenagers in fundraising and advocacy efforts to advance research.

Brandon had hoped to receive CAR T-cell therapy, an innovative treatment being studied for various cancers, making the pursuit of new treatment options especially meaningful to his family.

"Brandon deserved more time, and so does every child fighting cancer," Reed said. "We can't change what happened to our family, but we can help create a future with more treatment options, more breakthroughs and more hope."

Through every backpack delivered, family supported, and dollar raised, the Brandon Reed Foundation demonstrates how one mother's love can create a lasting impact far beyond her own family.

About the Brandon Reed Foundation

Established in memory of Brandon Reed, the Brandon Reed Foundation supports children battling cancer and their families through hospital care backpacks, financial assistance, patient resources, community partnerships, and cancer research initiatives. Its mission is to ease the burdens families face while keeping Brandon's legacy alive.

Learn more at .

/contact

Kristen Foley

KMicque Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mother Turns Heartbreak Into Hope: Brandon Reed Foundation Raises Over $100,000 to Help Families Facing Childhood Cancer News Provided By KMicque Communications November 19, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.