How the Blythe doll and the Barbie doll compare on release year, height, eyes, proportions, articulation and how each doll is made.

Key dates for two fashion doll icons, from the Barbie doll's 1959 debut to Kenner's 1972 Blythe and today's handmade Neo Blythe.

Custom Neo Blythe dolls Belinda, Leah, Mya and Siena, each built to order by one artisan at This Is Blythe.

The four features collectors compare first: large head and eyes, eyes that change color with a pull string, a 19 point body and a height of about 12 inches.

This Is Blythe, the custom Blythe doll studio founded in 2000.

Comparison covers the Barbie doll, first shown in 1959, and Blythe, released by Kenner in 1972, on size, eyes, proportions, articulation and how each is made

- Jenna Anderson, Customer Service Specialist, This Is BlytheNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Is Blythe, the custom Blythe doll studio founded in 2000, has published a side by side comparison of the Blythe doll and the Barbie doll for holiday shoppers choosing between the two best known fashion doll lines of the past seven decades. The comparison sets out how the dolls differ in history, size, eyes, proportions, articulation, customization and the way each is made, and is intended for gift buyers who know the Barbie doll well but are encountering Blythe for the first time.The studio said it prepared the comparison because the question reaches its support team every holiday season. Many first time buyers arrive at a Blythe product page already familiar with Barbie, either from their own childhood or from the toy aisle, and ask how the two are related. They are not related. The Barbie doll is produced by Mattel and first appeared in 1959. Blythe was released by Kenner in 1972, revived in the 2000s, and is today made in its Neo Blythe form by a number of companies, including This Is Blythe, whose artisans build each doll by hand after the order is placed."The most common question at this time of year is a simple one: is a Blythe doll like a Barbie doll," said Jenna Anderson, Customer Service Specialist at This Is Blythe. "The honest answer is that they share a shelf and a scale, and almost nothing else. One is a fashion figure that has been in toy stores for more than 65 years. The other is a doll with a big head, eyes that change color and a face that is painted by hand for one owner. Buyers make a better choice when they see the two side by side, so that is what the studio has published."Two dolls, two originsThe Barbie doll made its debut on March 9, 1959, at the American International Toy Fair in New York. It stands about 11.5 inches, or 29 centimeters, tall, a size often described as one sixth scale, and it has been sold continuously since its launch. Mattel today produces Barbie in many lines, from play dolls to the Barbie Signature range aimed at adult collectors, and released its 2026 Holiday Barbie this autumn.Blythe followed in 1972. Kenner released the doll in the United States, where it was sold for about one year before it was discontinued. Its defining feature was a pull string at the back of the head that rotated the eyes to show four different colors, combined with a head far larger in proportion to the body than a fashion doll of the time. The doll was largely forgotten until a photographer received an original Blythe in 1997 and began photographing her. The resulting book, "This is Blythe," was published in 2000 and sold more than 100,000 copies, and in 2001 Takara relaunched the doll in Japan as Neo Blythe.This Is Blythe was founded in 2000, the year the book appeared, and took its name from it. Between 2001 and 2010 the studio developed its own eye mechanism, faceplates and body engineering, trained its first artisans and shipped its first handmade dolls. It now reports more than 112,800 items delivered to more than 100,000 collectors in over 200 countries.How the two dolls compareThe studio's comparison covers six points.Size. A standard Barbie doll is about 11.5 inches tall. The Neo Blythe doll built by This Is Blythe stands about 12 inches, or 30 centimeters. The two dolls are close in height, but their proportions are very different, and clothing is cut separately for each. The studio's own clothing collection of more than 260 handmade items is sized for the Neo Blythe body.Eyes. The eyes of a Barbie doll are painted onto the face. A Blythe doll has a mechanical eye: four pairs of interchangeable eye chips sit inside the head, and a pull string at the back rotates them, changing both the eye color and the direction of the gaze with no batteries. Every doll from This Is Blythe ships with four pairs of eye chips, and the studio sells more than 200 eye chip designs separately.Proportions. Barbie is a fashion figure, with an adult body and a head in proportion to it. The Blythe doll has an oversized head and very large eyes on a small body, which is the look most people recognize first. The studio's homepage describes the choice a buyer makes as "matte or glossy face, pale or tan skin, sweet or pouty."Articulation. Mattel's Made to Move Barbie line has 22 points of articulation, while many standard Barbie dolls have fewer. Each Neo Blythe from This Is Blythe is assembled on a 19 point ball jointed body with the studio's own patented limbs and joints, which the company said allows a doll to hold a pose for photography and remain durable for years.Customization. A Barbie doll is sold as a finished, mass produced product. Blythe is a doll that collectors customize. The studio offers more than 450 personalization options across five skin tones, ten hair color families, three hand painted expressions and two face finishes, and also sells a doll making kit for customizers who want to do the work themselves.How it is made. Each doll from This Is Blythe is built after the order is placed, by one artisan from start to finish. The faceplate is sanded to a matte finish or left glossy, features are painted by hand, hair is rooted strand by strand in Saran fiber, the eye mechanism is fitted, the body is assembled and the outfit is cut and sewn for that doll."Nobody needs to choose a side. Plenty of collectors own both," Anderson said. "The point of the comparison is to help a gift buyer understand what is actually in the box. A Barbie doll is something a child can pick up off a shelf today. A custom Blythe doll is closer to a small portrait. It takes four days to make, it is built to the order sheet, and it usually ends up on a shelf in an adult's home."Who buys each dollBarbie is principally a children's toy, with a dedicated adult collector market alongside it. Blythe's market is weighted the other way. The doll has been covered as an adult collectible by Forbes, which wrote about it twice in 2006, by The Guardian, which examined its adult following in 2012 and in 2014, and by The New Yorker, Vogue Italia and the BBC.The Blythe community is also more hands on. The studio's August 2026 retrospective counts about 12,000 members in the Instagram community around the brand, and its Custom Blythe Doll Making DIY Kit, which supplies the body, eye mechanism, eye chips and tools needed to build a doll at home, has recorded more than 1,000 orders since it was introduced, according to company product statistics.The studio's homepage notes that a share of the orders it ships are people buying for themselves, and that photographers and customizers often treat the doll as a creative subject rather than a toy. Its August 2026 anniversary retrospective reports that families often collect together across generations. The company recommends its doll making kit for makers aged 14 and over working alone, and for younger makers only with an adult, because Blythe dolls contain small parts.For a holiday gift, the studio said, the deciding question is usually who the recipient is. A young child who wants to play will usually be better served by a play doll. A teenager or adult who photographs, collects, sews or likes to customize is the buyer Blythe was revived for.What a Blythe gift looks likeThe studio's catalog covers three sizes. The Neo Blythe stands about 12 inches, or 30 centimeters, tall and is the size seen in most collector photography. The Middie Blythe is about 8 inches, or 20 centimeters, and the Petite Blythe is about 4 inches. Clothing for each size is sold separately.Published prices on the studio's website list dressed full set dolls from $89.99. Each full set doll arrives dressed, with shoes, on the 19 point body and with four pairs of eye chips. Nude custom dolls, sold without an outfit for collectors who prefer to dress a doll themselves, are listed from $44.99. Buyers who are unsure where to start can use the studio's Look Alike Finder, rebuilt in August 2026, which reads skin tone and hair color from an uploaded photograph and returns the closest doll in the collection in about 30 seconds.In company sales data for the 30 days ending Oct. 11, 2026, the studio's bestselling dolls by revenue included Tania, a black haired doll with a matte pouty face, Angela and Charlotte, both with brown hair, Fairy Elfie, with purple hair, Natasha, with brown hair and the studio's dark skin tone, and Cleopatra, with blue hair and tan skin. New arrivals for the season include Siena, with multi color hair and tan skin."When a buyer tells the team the doll is for someone who grew up with a Barbie doll, the advice is to start with the bestsellers and pick the hair color that person would choose for herself," Anderson said. "The face does the rest. Most of the reviews that arrive in January are from people who say the recipient did not expect a doll at all, and then could not put it down."Five skin tones and ten hair colorsPersonalization is the area where the two doll lines differ most for a gift buyer. The studio builds every doll in one of five skin tones, which it names White, Natural, Tan, Dark and Black, and each tone is available with every hair color and expression. Hair is grouped into ten families: black, blonde, blue, brown, ginger, green, multi color, pink, purple and silver. The studio sculpts and paints three faces, which it calls cute, pouty and smiling, each offered in a matte finish produced by hours of hand sanding or a shiny finish that keeps the original gloss of the faceplate.For collectors who want something outside the standard options, the studio offers a Made for You service and a category of one of a kind dolls.What buyers reportThe studio's verified reviews page reports 8,536 reviews averaging 4.9 out of five, each labeled with a verified buyer badge and the buyer's country flag. Its Etsy storefront, which sells the same dolls, holds a 4.98 rating from 129 reviews, 127 of them five stars.A verified buyer in the United States wrote of a doll named Ruby: "The quality of the doll is incredible, her hair is soft and full of personality, and her face up is even more beautiful in person." A verified buyer in the United Kingdom wrote of Cleopatra: "The feel of the skin is so satisfying and she's so cute." A verified buyer in Norway wrote in May 2026: "A wonderful doll. Everything arrived perfectly."The company's August 2026 anniversary retrospective reports that the most common praise in reviews after the word "beautiful" is for customer service.Holiday ordering timelineBecause every doll from the studio is made to order, lead time is the main difference between buying a Blythe doll and buying a Barbie doll off the shelf for the holidays. According to the production schedule published on the company's "The Journey of Your Doll" page, an order reaches its assigned artisan within one hour of checkout, with a free 60 minute cancellation window. Construction takes four days. The doll then passes an inspection, including a function test of the eye mechanism, and is photographed before packing.Shipping is free with tracking to more than 200 countries and territories, with customs duties prepaid, so a recipient in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada or Australia is not asked to pay an import charge at the door. The company's published delivery window for the United States, Canada and Europe is seven to 12 business days. An express option at $79.99 moves an order to priority handling and air couriers, and a gift package set at $14.99 adds a gift box, a doll sleeping bag and a travel face mask. Gift certificates are delivered electronically and do not depend on production time.The studio advised buyers who want a doll in hand before late December to order in November and to allow four days of production plus the published shipping window."A Barbie doll can be bought on the 23rd of December. A handmade Blythe doll can't, and the studio would rather say so in November than disappoint anyone at Christmas," Anderson said. "Order this month and the doll arrives with time to spare."GuaranteesEvery order carries a 30 day money back guarantee on eligible items. If a parcel does not arrive within the promised window, the buyer receives a full refund, and if an item differs significantly from its product page, the buyer can contact the company within seven days of delivery with photographs and choose a free replacement, a free repair, store credit, a partial refund or a full refund. Payments are processed by Stripe and PayPal. The site holds TrustedSite certification and includes $100,000 of shopper identity protection per order. Support is staffed around the clock in multiple languages.Lux Life Magazine named the company Best Online Blythe Doll Retailer, and This Is Blythe is a trademark registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.A note on the two namesThe comparison is published by This Is Blythe for information only. This Is Blythe is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by Mattel, Inc., and does not make or sell Barbie dolls. Barbie is a registered trademark of Mattel, Inc. Blythe is a trademark of Hasbro, Inc. All references to Barbie describe Mattel's product as publicly documented and are made for comparison.About This Is BlytheThis Is Blythe is a custom Blythe doll studio founded in 2000 and named after the photography book that revived interest in the doll. Every doll is handmade to order by the company's own artisans and is never mass produced. The studio offers custom Neo, Middie and Petite Blythe dolls, a doll making kit for customizers, and more than 260 handmade clothing items, with free tracked shipping to more than 200 countries and territories. This Is Blythe has been featured in Forbes, the BBC, The Guardian, The New Yorker, Vogue Italia and AP News, and holds more than 8,500 verified customer reviews with a 4.9 average rating. The company operates studios in Alameda, California; Vancouver, Canada; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. More information is available at .Jenna AndersonThis Is Blythe+1 (940) 400-0348...

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This Is Blythe Compares Blythe and the Barbie Doll as 2026 Holiday Doll Shopping Begins News Provided By SEOTED November 19, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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