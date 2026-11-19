JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday shopping usually means hunting for deals on televisions, kitchen appliances, and the latest electronics. But for homeowners planning a bathroom renovation or looking to replace an aging fixture, the holiday sales season can also be a good opportunity to invest in an upgrade that makes a difference every day. This Black Friday, HOROW is highlighting its HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet, bringing together comfort-focused design, hands-free convenience, and enhanced hygiene features for modern households.

Rather than treating a toilet as a basic bathroom fixture, the HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet approaches it as part of the everyday home experience. From a more comfortable seating height to integrated bidet functions and dependable flushing, its features address several practical considerations that homeowners encounter throughout the day.

One of the first things that sets the T39 apart is its ADA-compliant comfort height. At approximately 17.4 inches, the seat is designed to make sitting down and standing up easier, particularly for older adults and people who find lower toilets uncomfortable. This added accessibility can also make the bathroom more accommodating for households with multiple generations or family members with different mobility needs. Rather than focusing entirely on technology, HOROW has also considered how the toilet actually feels to use.

Comfort extends beyond the seat height. The HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet comes with a heated seat, a feature that becomes particularly welcome during colder months. Its built-in bidet offers adjustable warm-water washing and multiple cleaning modes, including options designed for children. A warm-air dryer provides an alternative to relying entirely on toilet paper, adding convenience to everyday personal care. Together, these features make the T39 a more comfortable option for households looking to improve their daily bathroom routines, rather than simply replace an old fixture with a newer version of the same thing.

Hygiene and hands-free convenience are another important part of the T39's design. The toilet features an automatic lid that opens and closes without manual handling, as well as automatic flushing that reduces the need to touch commonly used surfaces. Its self-cleaning bidet wand helps maintain cleanliness between uses, while an automatic deodorization system helps address unwanted bathroom odors. A built-in foam shield is designed to reduce splashing and help contain unpleasant odors, adding another layer of practicality to the overall experience. The HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet also incorporates a plasma sterilization system as part of its approach to bathroom hygiene.

These features can be especially useful in shared bathrooms, where several family members use the same fixture throughout the day. For homeowners with children, older relatives, or simply a busy household, reducing routine contact and making bathroom maintenance easier can be meaningful advantages. The streamlined, contemporary design also allows the T39 to fit into a range of bathroom interiors, whether as part of a complete renovation or a more focused fixture replacement.

Beyond comfort and hygiene, reliable flushing remains essential to a toilet's everyday performance. The HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet features a built-in water tank and booster pump, designed to support dependable flushing even in situations where household water pressure may be less than ideal. Its dual-flush function provides two flushing options based on different needs, offering a practical balance between performance and water use. This combination is particularly relevant for homeowners who want the convenience of a smart toilet without compromising on one of the fixture's most fundamental functions.

The HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet is also designed for a standard 12-inch rough-in, making it compatible with many conventional bathroom layouts. For homeowners planning a replacement rather than a full renovation, this can be a useful starting point when evaluating installation requirements. However, shoppers should still check the bathroom's measurements, plumbing connections, and electrical requirements before ordering.

For households planning more than one bathroom improvement, HOROW's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion adds another reason to consider the HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet. Many home renovation projects involve upgrading more than one space. A homeowner might replace the toilet in a primary bathroom while updating a guest bathroom at the same time, or choose matching fixtures for multiple bathrooms in a larger home. In these situations, purchasing two toilets together can make more practical and financial sense than approaching each replacement separately.

For homeowners considering the HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet for both a primary and secondary bathroom, or coordinating upgrades across multiple bathrooms, the offer provides an opportunity to make the overall project more cost-effective. HOROW's official website currently offers 35% off when one HOROW T39 ADA smart toilet is purchased; the discount is applied automatically at checkout.

The HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet is particularly worth considering for homeowners replacing older toilets, families looking for more accessible and comfortable bathroom fixtures, and households interested in adding bidet functionality and hands-free features to their daily routines. It may also appeal to those planning a bathroom renovation who want to combine practical improvements with a more contemporary design.

A smart toilet is not necessarily an upgrade every household needs immediately, but for those already considering a replacement or renovation, the T39 brings together several features that can improve everyday comfort, hygiene, and convenience in one fixture. This Black Friday, HOROW is making the case that bathroom improvements deserve a place alongside the usual holiday shopping deals. With its heated seat, built-in bidet, hands-free features, comfort-height design, and powerful flushing system, the HOROW T39 ADA Smart Toilet brings a different level of convenience to a fixture that most people rarely think about upgrading. A new toilet might not be the most exciting purchase of the season, but for the right household, it could end up being one of the most useful.



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HOROW T39 Smart Toilet: A Practical Bathroom Upgrade to Consider This Black Friday News Provided By Hummingbird Marketing Agency Inc. November 19, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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