MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With nearly 30 years of custom fabrication behind it, TDL Custom takes cabinetry, paneling and furniture from shop drawing to final install with one team.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask an interior designer what worries them most on a custom millwork job and the answer is rarely the drawings. It is installation day, when a cabinet run meets a wall that is out of plumb, a floor that slopes or a ceiling that dips across the room, and the crew holding the drill has never seen the shop drawings. TDL Custom, a Chicago shop that fabricates and installs cabinetry, built-ins, paneling and furniture, was set up to take that problem off the table. The people who build each piece in its Chicago shop are the same people who install it on site.The shop now takes on projects from Wicker Park, River North and the Gold Coast to Winnetka, Kenilworth, Glencoe and Wilmette on the North Shore. Interior designers, architects, general contractors and developers bring TDL Custom their specifications, and the shop builds exactly what was drawn, flagging any issues before a single panel is cut. For firms looking for a dependable partner for custom millwork in Chicago, it means one point of contact from the first shop drawing to the final adjustment."Most millwork problems show up at installation, not in the shop," said Paul Schulman of TDL Custom. "Because our installers work from the same drawings our fabricators used, they already know where the scribe allowances were left and how every piece goes together. Designers get the tight reveals and clean miters they drew, and nobody has to improvise in the field."The shop's custom cabinetry in Chicago is built to field dimensions rather than catalog sizes. Stock and semi-custom lines come in fixed widths, which leaves filler strips and compromises wherever a wall runs crooked or a ceiling runs high. TDL Custom builds inset, overlay and furniture-style cabinets with interiors fitted for real use, from pull-outs and organizers to hidden storage, so runs meet walls cleanly, doors line up across the elevation and panel-ready appliances sit flush. Homeowners working without a designer are welcome too, and they get the same process, with shop drawings to review before anything is built.Beyond cabinetry, the shop builds dining tables, consoles, beds, desks and banquettes, matching species, stain and sheen to the millwork around them. It also takes on the details other shops tend to pass on, such as hidden doors that sit flush with paneling, concealed drawers, curved work and integrated lighting channels. Wood is the core material, in paint-grade and stain-grade species and veneers, and the team works metal, stone and glass into a piece when a design calls for it, so clients are not left managing extra trades.The people behind the work bring decades of hands-on experience. Paul Schulman has been a fixture of the Chicago design community for more than twenty years and has spent over two decades managing projects that range from highly custom millwork to entire home construction. Craftsman Marek Stachura brings more than 20 years at the bench and a habit of thinking about the end user while a piece is being made, often finding a better answer to an engineering challenge while staying true to the design in both form and intent.Chicago itself shapes how the work gets done. Every piece is planned around how it will be delivered, which matters in walk-ups with tight stairwells and high-rises with booked freight elevators, and larger pieces can be built in sections that join invisibly on site. Through its millwork installation in Chicago, the same crew fits kitchens, built-ins, vanities, closets, paneling, molding, mantels and commercial casework, working alongside general contractors and scheduling around the rest of the build.On the North Shore, where many projects involve larger homes with distinctive period architecture as well as new builds and major renovations, TDL Custom produces whole-home millwork packages built to the architect's and designer's drawings. That includes libraries, dressing rooms and kitchens for new construction, along with paneling, trim, mantels and built-ins matched to the character of established homes.For clients who want a greener option, TDL Custom also offers millwork made exclusively with FSC Certified wood, formaldehyde-free sheet goods and no-VOC water-based finishes, available on request when a project is first discussed.The first consultation is free and can take place in person or virtually. Designers, architects, contractors and homeowners can send drawings or project details through tdlcustom or call (773) 433-0042.TDL Custom is a Chicago custom millwork and furniture shop that fabricates and installs cabinetry, built-ins, paneling, molding, mantels, railings and one-off furniture for residential and commercial projects across Chicago and the North Shore. The shop works primarily with interior designers, architects, contractors and developers, and welcomes homeowners with projects of every scale, from a single bathroom vanity to a home full of custom millwork.

Emma Sivess

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TDL Custom Builds and Installs Every Millwork Piece In-House for Chicago and North Shore Interior Designers and Builders News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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