MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kennett Square plumber shares simple steps to prevent costly burst pipes and offers 24/7 help for homes across Chester County this winter.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As overnight temperatures start to dip across Chester County, Kennett Square based Chesco Plumbing is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple steps now to protect their pipes, before the first hard freeze turns a small problem into a flooded basement. The locally owned company, which answers calls around the clock, says the weeks before winter are the best time to prepare and the easiest time to avoid an expensive emergency.Frozen pipes are a familiar winter problem for homeowners in the region. When water freezes inside a pipe it expands, and the pressure that builds up can split copper, steel and plastic lines alike. The damage often goes unnoticed until the pipe thaws and water starts to flow again. According to the University of Illinois Extension, a crack just an eighth of an inch wide can release up to 250 gallons of water a day, enough to soak floors, walls and anything stored nearby.“Most of the burst pipes we see in winter could have been prevented with ten minutes of prep,” said Pat Heron, owner of Chesco Plumbing.“It's usually a pipe on an outside wall, in a crawl space or in an unheated garage. People don't think about those spots until they hear water somewhere it shouldn't be.”Chester County's mix of homes adds to the risk. Historic properties in boroughs like West Chester and Kennett Square often have older supply lines running through exterior walls, while newer houses can have plumbing tucked into garages, attics and other unheated spaces. For anyone looking for a trusted plumber in West Chester or the surrounding townships, Chesco Plumbing recommends a few practical habits to get through the season without a call for help.The first is to keep the heat on, even when traveling. The University of Illinois Extension advises setting the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees while away. Garden hoses should be disconnected and the water to outdoor faucets shut off before the first freeze. Exposed pipes in basements, crawl spaces and garages can be wrapped with inexpensive foam insulation from any hardware store. On the coldest nights, opening the cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls lets warm air reach the pipes, and letting a faucet drip slightly keeps water moving. Just as important, every adult in the house should know where the main water shutoff valve is and how to close it.If a pipe does freeze or burst, acting quickly makes all the difference. Homeowners should shut off the main water valve, turn off power to any wet areas if it is safe to do so, and call a licensed plumber. An open flame should never be used to thaw a frozen pipe. Chesco Plumbing's emergency plumber team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for burst pipes, sewage backups, failed water heaters and loss of water anywhere in its Chester County service area.Winter is also the hardest season on water heaters, which have to work longer to heat colder incoming water. Rumbling or popping noises, rusty water, a leak around the base or water that never gets fully hot are all signs worth looking into before a cold snap rather than during one. The company provides water heater repair for both tank and tankless systems, along with replacement and installation when a unit has reached the end of its life.“We'd much rather help someone get ready in November than meet them at 2 a.m. in January with water on the basement floor,” Heron said.“Our approach is simple. We explain what's going on, give a clear price before we start, and make sure the customer is happy before we leave.”Chesco Plumbing Services LLC is a locally owned plumbing company based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Chester County, including West Chester, Chadds Ford, Downingtown, Avondale and Unionville. Its licensed team handles leak detection, drain cleaning, water heater installation and repair, gas line work, sewer line repair and inspection, water softeners and filtration, and full plumbing installations. The company holds a five-star rating on Google across more than 240 customer reviews and stands behind every job with a simple promise: if a customer isn't satisfied, the work isn't done. Homeowners can reach Chesco Plumbing 24/7 at (267) 444-6216 or book online at chescoplumbing.

Emma Sivess

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Chesco Plumbing Urges Chester County Homeowners to Get Ahead of Frozen Pipes as Winter Sets In News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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