MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Heather DiRocco of Connected Life Chiropractic earned the Certificate of Proficiency in Pediatric and Family Chiropractic, and upgraded office technology.

TEWKSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Heather DiRocco of Connected Life Chiropractic earned the Certificate of Proficiency in Pediatric and Family Chiropractic in June. She also upgraded the technology in her office, giving families in the Merrimack Valley a clear way to see how their child's nervous system is working.Dr. DiRocco Goes Deeper on Care for Children and Families:The certificate is an 80-hour postdoctoral program sponsored by the Life University Department of Postgraduate Education in partnership with The Pediatric Experience (PX). Dr. DiRocco completed 60 hours online and 20 hours in person at a hands-on adjusting seminar.Her studies covered how prenatal stress, physical trauma at birth, and chemical stressors can create a“perfect storm” in children. These have been linked to signs of neurodivergence, sensory processing difficulties, digestive issues, and more.The certification also included pediatric neurobiology, scan reading, care planning, communication with families, and the PX Neuro-Tonal Adjusting approach. Dr. DiRocco now brings this training to every child and family she serves.New Tools to Show Parents What Is Happening:To support her new training, Dr. DiRocco upgraded to her CLA INSiGHT neuroTECH, a proven solution that delivers objective findings and powerful reports. The system includes three parts: heart rate variability, electromyography (muscle activity along the spine) and thermography (temperature along the spine).These non-invasive scans are safe for newborns through seniors. They are used for initial evaluation and to track progress for all ages.In pediatric care, Dr. DiRocco finds it helpful for parents to see the colored readouts that show how their child's nervous system is working and where it may be under stress. Areas of inflammation and stress show up in color, so parents can see them for themselves.The readouts also help her team track progress and shape care around each child's needs. With them, Dr. DiRocco builds wellness care plans that go beyond pain and symptoms, partnering with patients and parents to restore and improve function.What Patients Say:Patients report that Dr. DiRocco takes time to listen and builds a care plan that fits each person. They describe relief from pain, including the pain of a pinched nerve, as well as gentle perinatal chiropractic. Patients also say the education she shares has changed how they look after their health and wellness.Many families visit together, and they credit Dr. DiRocco with helping them function better and feel better, easing acute issues and proactively maintaining wellness to reduce flare-ups.About Connected Life Chiropractic:Connected Life Chiropractic serves the Merrimack Valley from its Tewksbury office. The team's mission is to change lives through specific chiropractic care in a positive, upbeat community, educating and adjusting as many people as possible so they can reach their greatest potential.Dr. DiRocco knows the body heals and regulates itself, and that the nervous system helps run that work. The brain and body need to talk clearly, with nothing in the way.How well we see, hear, touch, taste, breathe, and digest depends on that clear line. Interference can lead to vertebral subluxations, which can lead to a range of health concerns.At her office, Dr. DiRocco finds where subluxations have formed and uses specific adjustments to correct the alignment of the spine, helping patients reach their health goals.Families who want to learn more or book a visit can use the details below.

Dr. Heather DiRocco

Connected Life Chiropractic

+1 978-455-3531

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Tewksbury Chiropractor Dr. Heather DiRocco Earns Pediatric and Family Chiropractic Certificate News Provided By Adjust Your Media November 19, 2026, 17:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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