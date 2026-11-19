MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The collaboration is equipped to power MLS data infrastructure for real estate marketing

- Andrew Seminari, General Manager of Constellation Data LabsLAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Constellation Data Labs, Inc., a leading provider of property data infrastructure, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Canva, the world's leading visual communication platform, to help power the underlying real estate data architecture for Canva's enterprise real estate initiative across the United States and Canada.“Our goal is to eliminate the friction associated with multi-market real estate data so innovative platforms like Canva can focus on what they do best,” said Andrew Seminari, General Manager of Constellation Data Labs.“Together, we're helping brokerages across North America turn their listing data into engaging marketing materials, faster.”As real estate brokerages and agents increasingly rely on dynamic visual marketing to differentiate their listings, accessing normalized, compliant data remains a complex operational challenge. Through this partnership, Constellation Data Labs manages the complete data pipeline, MLS licensing workflow, and ongoing compliance monitoring on behalf of Canva and its clients. When Canva onboards a real estate enterprise client, Constellation Data Labs handles the necessary licensing requirements, enabling automated access to broker and agent listing feeds directly within Canva to streamline the creation of custom, brand compliant marketing materials.“Canva gives real estate agents a faster way to turn their listings into polished, on-brand marketing, without starting from scratch every time,” said Chris Hadges, Manager, Enterprise Sales at Canva.“Constellation Data Labs helps make that possible by handling MLS agreements and feed compliance, so our enterprise clients can start using their active listing data in Canva right away.”About Constellation Data LabsConstellation Data Labs is a leading provider of property data technology serving the real estate, mortgage, valuation, and asset management sectors. The company delivers standardized property intelligence that underpins sophisticated enterprise platforms and refined consumer experiences. For more information, visitAbout CanvaLaunched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease. For more information, visit .

Kennedey Martinek

Lion & Orb

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Constellation Data Labs Partners with Canva News Provided By Lion & Orb November 19, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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