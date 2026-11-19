A San Diego County home featured by Shopping SD Houses, which now serves home buyers in Irvine and Orange County as well. Learn more at dominicjabro.

Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses now helps home buyers in Irvine and across Orange County, in addition to his work throughout San Diego County.

- Dominic Jabro, Shopping SD HousesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent working under the Shopping SD Houses brand, today announced that he is now serving home buyers in Irvine and throughout Orange County, in addition to his ongoing work across San Diego County. The expansion gives buyers who are weighing homes in both regions a single point of contact who understands the process on each side of the county line.Why Orange County, and Why NowMany buyers who begin their search in San Diego County also look north toward Irvine and other Orange County communities, whether because of a new job, a family move, or a wish to compare options across a wider area. Others start in Orange County and want to see what San Diego County can offer. Dominic has been licensed since 2019 and has represented clients in a wide range of transactions across San Diego County, including luxury estates, foreclosures, commercial properties, VA buyers, and first time buyers. He now brings that same hands on approach to buyers searching in Irvine and across Orange County."Buyers are not drawing lines at the county border, so I am not either. Whether a client is looking in Irvine or San Diego, my job is to give them clear information and a strong plan," said Dominic Jabro of Shopping SD Houses.What Buyers Can ExpectBuyers who work with Shopping SD Houses start with a consultation to clarify goals, budget, timing, and the features that matter most, followed by a search plan built around the areas they want to compare. Dominic helps clients review listings, schedule tours, study recent comparable sales, prepare offers, and negotiate terms. He also coordinates inspections, appraisals, and escrow steps with the other professionals involved, so clients understand each stage before it happens.For buyers comparing San Diego County and Orange County, Dominic can help organize side by side reviews of individual homes, commute considerations, property taxes, homeowners association details, and other factors each client wants to weigh. Every buyer has different priorities, and the goal is to give clients clear, accurate information so they can make their own decisions with confidence. Details on his home buyer services are available on his website.Team Experience Behind Every SearchDominic serves as second in command on a five agent real estate team. The team closes more than 700 transactions a year, and its listings average about 13 days on market. That team experience shapes how Dominic prepares buyers for competitive situations, from getting financing documents ready early to understanding how sellers tend to review offers.Beyond helping buyers, Shopping SD Houses offers residential and luxury home sales, commercial property services, short term rental sales and management, and contracting services for clients who plan to renovate before listing or after closing.Homeowners, buyers, and investors can reach Dominic Jabro at (858) 683-9626 or..., or learn more at dominicjabro.About Shopping SD HousesShopping SD Houses is the real estate brand of Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent serving San Diego County and Irvine. Services include residential and luxury home sales, commercial property, short term rental sales and management, and contracting.

Dominic Jabro

Shopping SD Houses

+1 858 683 9626

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San Diego Agent Dominic Jabro Expands Service to Irvine and Orange County News Provided By Shoppingsdhouses November 19, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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