Pinhook Vertical Bourbon 10 Year

The award-winning bourbon may be gone, but the next chapter of the Vertical Series is here.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NOVEMBER 19, 2026- Pinhook has a good problem on its hands. Its Vertical Series Bourbon 10 Year was named Best of Class - Straight Bourbon at the prestigious 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, earning one of the spirits industry's most coveted distinctions. The only catch? The award-winning expression is already sold out.Fortunately for bourbon lovers, there's another opportunity to experience the whiskey behind the win. Pinhook's 2026 Vertical Series Bourbon 11 Year is now available, offering the next chapter in one of the bourbon industry's most distinctive aging experiments.Unlike traditional whiskey releases, Pinhook's Vertical Series follows a single group of 1,350 MGP bourbon barrels as they mature from four to sixteen years old. Launched in 2019 with the inaugural four-year expression, the series offers whiskey enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience how time transforms bourbon, with a new release each year.Rather than attempting to recreate the previous year's expression, Pinhook selects barrels from the original lot annually, blending and proofing them to showcase the best possible whiskey at that particular age. The result is an evolving collection that celebrates the individuality of each vintage while remaining connected to the same original barrels.The approach has earned serious recognition. At the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Vertical Series Bourbon 10 Year received a Double Gold medal before advancing to the Best of Class judging, where it was selected as the top Straight Bourbon in its category. The competition's blind-tasting format means judges evaluated the whiskey without knowing its brand, price, or packaging.And while the 10 Year has officially left the shelves, the 11 Year is ready for its moment. Blended from just 62 barrels, the 2026 Vertical Series Bourbon 11 Year showcases a rich nose of burnt orange peel, molasses, white pepper, and cedar, leading to a coating palate of ripe strawberry, crème brûlée, toasted almond, and candied cinnamon."The recognition for our 10 Year Bourbon is especially meaningful because it validates the philosophy behind the entire Vertical Series," said Sean Josephs, co-founder and master blender of Pinhook. "We're not trying to make the same bourbon year after year. We're exploring how a remarkable group of barrels evolves with time, and every release gives us a new opportunity to find the best expression of that whiskey. The 11 Year continues that journey, and we're excited for people to experience what another year has brought to the barrels."With the Vertical Series continuing through its planned 16-year release, Pinhook offers bourbon enthusiasts something increasingly rare: the chance to follow a whiskey's evolution over more than a decade, one carefully blended expression at a time.The 2026 Pinhook Vertical Series Bourbon 11 Year is available now at select retailers, with an official Pinhook website return to come soon (keep eyes on it!). For more information on this release, or any other Pinhook products, check out PinhookBourbon.##About Pinhook Bourbon:Pinhook crafts distinctive bourbons and ryes each year by applying a vintage approach to whiskey. Through careful barrel selection, small-batch blending, and bottling at the proof determined to perfectly showcase the resulting whiskey's character, we bring out the best in every set of barrels, rather than forcing them into a fixed flavor profile. Through the Pinhook process, we relentlessly pursue the complexity and balance that make each new vintage as intriguing as the promising young thoroughbred on its label.

Cayla DiFabio

The Gourmet Insider

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Fresh Off a Best of Class Win, Pinhook Introduces Its Vertical Series Bourbon 11 Year News Provided By The Gourmet Insider November 19, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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