MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) A claim made on social media on Thursday over the number of religious holidays declared by the Centre to be observed in administrative offices of the Union government located in Delhi and New Delhi in 2027 is“misleading”, according to the government's fact-checking unit.

“The count is wrong. The official Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) circular notifies 17 compulsory (gazetted) holidays for central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi – including five major festivals in that category, not two,” debunked the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check on an 'X' post.

A handle called 'India Against Reservation' with less than 1,500 followers on the same social media platform had claimed that the declared holidays for religious festivals were more in number for the minorities.

“The Modi government has announced 14 public holidays for 2027. Out of the 14, 3 are National Holidays. The remaining 11 holidays are like this: Muslim 4, Hindu 2, Christian 2, Buddhist 1, Jain 1, Sikh 1,” claimed the post in Hindi, adding,“Is this list for India or Pakistan?”

The misleading post omitted the mention of three other“compulsory holidays” in the next paragraph of the official notification that can be additionally chosen from a list of 12“optional holidays”.

The specified holidays will be observed in all the Administrative Offices of the Central Government located in Delhi/New Delhi during the year 2027, said the office memorandum of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions dated July 16, 2026.

In its post, PIB Fact Check advised citizens to verify information through official sources only and not share or forward unverified and misleading claims.