MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 19 (IANS) The Assam Rifles apprehended a hardcore militant cadre and seized drugs worth around Rs 7.20 crore during two intelligence-based operations conducted in Manipur's Kakching and Tengnoupal districts, officials said on Thursday.

A Defence spokesman said that in the first operation at Chairel Khunao in Kakching district, Assam Rifles, Kakching Commando and Manipur Police corroborated intelligence regarding a militant and launched a joint search operation.

The team detained a 41-year-old active cadre of the proscribed militant belong to the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) outfit.

Preliminary questioning revealed that he had joined the organisation in 2001, completed 45 days of basic military training at Phailen in Henglep Sub-Division of Churachandpur district and operated as a signal operator in the self-styled rank of Captain under self-styled Lieutenant Colonel Chaoyai. He was handed over to Wangoo Police Station for further legal action.

In a separate operation at Sita in bordering Tengnoupal district, the Assam Rifles intercepted a black Ford vehicle driven by Injabul Ali travelling from Moreh towards Imphal.

The area is located along the India-Myanmar border.

Detailed inspection yielded five packets of suspected cocaine weighing 1.120 kg worth around Rs 5.60 crore and 200 small packets containing 40,000 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba or party tablets weighing around 4 kg valued at Rs 1.60 crore, alongside one mobile phone and an Aadhaar card.

The apprehended drug peddler admitted to transporting the consignment towards Imphal and Dimapur on a dealer's instructions and was handed over to Tengnoupal Police with the seized items.

These coordinated actions reaffirm Assam Rifles' steadfast resolve to curb insurgency and narcotics trafficking across the region, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Manipur and Mizoram have emerged as major drug-trafficking corridors in the Northeast, largely due to their long and porous international borders with Myanmar and geographical proximity to the Golden Triangle, one of the world's major illicit narcotics-producing regions.

Six districts of Mizoram and five districts of Manipur share a combined 910-km-long international border with Myanmar, making the two North-eastern states particularly vulnerable to cross-border drug smuggling.

The Golden Triangle, comprising parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, has long been identified as a major hub for the production and trafficking of illicit narcotics, including synthetic drugs.