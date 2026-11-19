MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (IANS) In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'AKVAN' over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has strengthened emergency telecommunications preparedness to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity and effective disaster response across vulnerable districts.

As part of the preparedness measures, 70 Cell-on-Wheels (CoW) units, 197 Mobile Diesel Generator (DG) sets, and 61 support teams have been deployed to strengthen telecom infrastructure and ensure continuity of communication during the cyclone.

The deployment covers 14 districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Koraput, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.

The advance positioning of CoW units, supported by backhaul connectivity and power backup arrangements, is aimed at ensuring reliable mobile network services even in areas that may experience disruptions due to heavy rainfall, high-speed winds, flooding and other cyclone-related impacts.

These arrangements will play a crucial role in facilitating the dissemination of early warning messages, evacuation operations, rescue and relief activities, and coordination among District Administrations, emergency response teams and field functionaries.

The State is also emphasising round-the-clock monitoring of telecom infrastructure and prompt restoration of services in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Telecom Service Providers and District Administrations.

These proactive measures reaffirm the Government of Odisha's commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness, ensuring communication resilience and safeguarding citizens through reliable connectivity during emergencies.

In another significant step to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity during Cyclone Akvan, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) services in six districts of Odisha, allowing mobile users to access network signals through any available telecom operator irrespective of their own service provider.

The facility covers Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha districts. Mobile users of Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) will be able to access available networks under this arrangement. The facility will remain operational from November 19 to November 20, or until further orders.