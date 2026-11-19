MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has spent Rs 2,034.14 crore on various development projects under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) over the past five years, compared to just Rs 300 crore during the last five years of the previous Left Front government, Tripura Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.

Nath made the statement while participating in a door-to-door election campaign in support of BJP-nominated candidates ahead of the November 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including AMC elections across the state.

Speaking to the media after the campaign in Agartala, the Minister highlighted the development expenditure and various infrastructure projects undertaken in the state capital over the past five years.

Nath, a senior BJP leader, is also overseeing the party's election campaign for the upcoming ULB polls.

The Minister said the amount allocated and spent on Agartala's development under the present BJP government was significantly higher than that during the previous Left Front government.

Several important projects have been implemented in roads, drainage, drinking water supply, housing, beautification and other civic services, he noted.

According to Minister Nath, the development figures clearly reflect the difference in the performance of the two governments.

Highlighting the achievements in the housing sector, Minister Nath said that 32,458 houses had been provided to poor and economically weaker families in Agartala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

In comparison, around 4,000 houses were provided during the last five years of the Left Front government, he claimed.

To address the city's waterlogging problem, 23 electric and diesel-operated pumps have been installed, while work is underway to install three more pumps.

In addition, 25 ponds have been renovated under the initiative of the municipal corporation.

Highlighting improvements in road and drainage infrastructure, the Minister said that 39.97 km of brick-soling roads and 76.93 km of cement concrete (CC) and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roads had been constructed over the past five years.

He added that around Rs 100 crore had been spent on the beautification of the riverfront along the Haora river.

The initiative, he said, would play an important role in enhancing Agartala's beauty and creating a better environment for city residents.

Referring to measures taken to improve drinking water services, the Minister added that 47 deep tubewells had been installed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The use of robotic technology has also been introduced to detect cracks, contamination and other defects in drinking water pipelines, he said.

The Minister added that several housing projects had been implemented to meet the residential requirements of people belonging to different income groups.

"In addition, construction of flats for 1,000 economically weaker families is underway under the Lighthouse Housing Project. Of these, construction of 278 flats has already been completed," he said.

Criticising the previous Left Front government, Minister Nath added that inadequate investment in urban infrastructure over a long period had resulted in development gaps in several sectors of Agartala.

The present BJP government, he said, had prioritised large-scale investments to bridge these gaps while implementing various public welfare projects.

The Minister added that the BJP government's development agenda was not confined to promises but focused on bringing visible changes in roads, drainage, drinking water supply, housing, cleanliness and civic amenities.