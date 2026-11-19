Rahul Gandhi Calls for Independent Foreign Policy on Israel and Gaza

Illinois [US], November 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has said that India should maintain strong strategic ties with Israel while speaking out against its actions in Gaza, asserting that the country's foreign policy must be guided by its own national interests and not constrained by other nations. Speaking at the University of Chicago on Wednesday during an interaction with Professor Pape on "The Iran War & India's Role in The World", Gandhi said India should maintain good relations with Israel, including defence cooperation, but that this should not prevent it from expressing its position on international issues. "We have good relations with Israel, and we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for others. I fully support maintaining good relations with Israel. However, India must play its role on the global stage and demonstrate its influence. That should not be constrained by anyone," Gandhi said. He also condemned both the October 7 attacks and Israel's actions in Gaza, maintaining that one act of violence cannot justify another. "I condemn what happened in October and that was absolutely horrible. But I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza," he said.

Sharing glimpses of the interaction in a post on X, Gandhi reiterated that India's foreign policy must be guided by its national interests and that the country should not remain silent on developments in Gaza. "India's foreign policy must be guided by what is good for India. I support a strong relationship with Israel. We have strategic interests, including buying the best weapons for our armed forces. But that cannot mean silence on Gaza. I condemn the October 7th attacks and the killing of innocent people. I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza. One wrong cannot justify another," he said. Emphasising India's position as a country of 1.5 billion people, Gandhi said no global power should prevent it from playing its rightful role in international affairs. "No country - Israel, USA, Russia or China - should hold us back from playing our rightful role on the global stage. India must stand for what it believes in," he said.

Gandhi also said India had traditionally maintained an independent approach to international relations, balancing partnerships with its own understanding of global geopolitics. "India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own," he said. He further argued that India should have a more active role in global discussions, expressing concern that the country had become a "side player" in international affairs. "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Gandhi added. Taking a veiled jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with US President Donald Trump and his approach to international relations, Gandhi said personal friendships should not determine geopolitical decisions. "PM Modi keeps saying, 'He's my friend.' But friendship is not the point and geopolitics cannot work like this," he added. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he held a discussion at the University of Chicago in Illinois with political science professor Robert Pape. A day before, he also took part in an academic interaction with students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York. (ANI)