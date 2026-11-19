Anushka Gupta Triumphs at 16th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament 2026

The 16th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament 2026 concluded on Thursday at the iconic Delhi Golf Club. The three-day, 54-hole tournament, recognised by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), brought together 112 women golfers aged between 11 and 79, competing across the Lodhi and Peacock Courses.

In a keenly contested championship, Anushka Gupta emerged victorious with an overall score of 214, following an impressive performance that included a 3-under-par round on Day 1 and a 2-under-par round on Day 3. Mehak Lohan finished second with 222, followed by Aahana Kashyap with 224. Yogya Bhalla and Raza Kaur also recorded sub-par rounds during the championship, according to a press release from DGC.

Continuing its legacy, the championship carried World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) recognition. Managed by the R & A and the USGA, WAGR tracks the performance of leading amateur golfers globally, covering more than 10,000 players across over 4,000 events.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Usha International spokesperson said,“The 16th edition of the DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament has once again brought together women golfers across generations, showcasing their talent, determination and passion for the sport. It is encouraging to see players of different ages and abilities compete on the same platform, reflecting the inclusive spirit of golf. Through our longstanding association with the Delhi Golf Club, we remain committed to supporting opportunities for women in sport and furthering the Usha Play philosophy of promoting active and healthy living. Congratulations to the winners and every participant for their spirited performances.”

Sonaal Chaudhri, Lady Captain at DGC, said,“It has been wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and sporting spirit of all the participants over the past three days. The tournament continues to provide a valuable platform for women golfers, bringing together experienced players and emerging talent. The participation of women across age groups is particularly encouraging and reflects the growing inclusivity of the sport. We are grateful to Usha for its continued support in strengthening this platform and encouraging more women to take up golf.”

Usha's association with the Delhi Golf Club spans over four decades, supporting the growth of golf across junior, ladies' and amateur platforms. The brand has also been a dedicated supporter of inclusive sporting initiatives across the country, including its association with the Mumbai Indians franchise, Ultimate Flying Disc, cricket for the specially abled, and athletics and martial arts for the visually challenged. Beyond mainstream sporting platforms, Usha continues to support indigenous Indian sports such as Mallakhamb, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, Saz-Loung, Satoliya/Pithu and Kalarippayattu, among others.