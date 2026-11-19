Anthropic Hits Major Milestone with Nasdaq Market Debut

New York [US], November 19 (ANI): Artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, opened trading on the Nasdaq at USD 111.50 per share on Thursday, marking a 34.34 per cent premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of USD 83. Following its much-anticipated market debut, the company's market capitalisation stood at approximately USD 1.44 trillion, marking a major milestone for the AI industry amid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence.

Despite the huge surge for Anthropic from its IPO price, at the time of writing, the Nasdaq stood at 24,277.48, down 152.41 points or 0.62 per cent. Anthropic's Nasdaq debut follows its record USD 81.34 billion IPO, through which the company offered 980 million shares at USD 83 apiece. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT'. Anthropic Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and Co-Founder and President Daniela Amodei rang the opening bell to mark the company's stock market debut.

Speaking at the occasion, Dario Amodei highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, particularly in accelerating scientific and medical advancements. "I believe sufficiently powerful AI, working in concert with humans, could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade," he said. However, Amodei stressed that AI safety would remain central to the company's approach, asserting that the development and deployment of advanced AI systems would be guided by human oversight and safety considerations. "We will pace the training deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control," he said. "We will not bend to either business nor political pressure," he added.

The record-breaking public offering comes aOpenmid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies, even as concerns persist over elevated valuations, the sustainability of AI-related investments and the possibility of a market bubble. According to the IPO filing, Anthropic reported revenue of USD 33.24 billion and a net loss of approximately USD 104.04 billion. The company reported total assets of USD 154.32 billion and total liabilities of USD 146.68 billion. Led by Amodei, Anthropic had approximately 5,300 employees as of September 30, 2026, while its IPO details showed around 7.43 billion shares outstanding. The company's listing marks a significant development for the artificial intelligence industry, with its market valuation placing it among the world's most highly valued technology companies. (ANI)