

Sanofi is under pressure to refresh its growth story under new CEO Belén Garijo, who took over the company earlier this year.

Insmed has two approved drugs, namely BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE, focused on respiratory diseases. Insmed management has said it sees the company's revenue growing at more than 20% per year on average over a decade.

Shares of Insmed Inc. (INSM) soared on Thursday following reports that Paris-based Sanofi SA (SNY) is considering buying it.

Sanofi is talking to advisers and studying a potential deal for Insmed, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The report noted that there is no assurance that the interest will result in a deal and that deliberations are ongoing, with potential for other bidders to emerge.

INSM stock traded 21% higher at the time of writing, on track for its best day since early August. While SNY currently has a market capitalization of $111 billion, Insmed is valued at about $31 billion after the rally on Thursday.

Sanofi Eyes M & A Ahead Of Patent Cliff

Sanofi is under pressure to refresh its growth story under new CEO Belén Garijo, who took over the company earlier this year. The company is now faced with a patent cliff for its blockbuster Regeneron-partnered drug Dupixent and has faced internal research and development setbacks.

Earlier this month, the company halted an early-stage trial of a drug licensed from Nurix Therapeutics, saying that nonclinical findings do not support continued development. Earlier this year, the company also halted development of riliprubart in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and amlitelimab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

During Sanofi's last earnings call in October, Garijo said that the company will turn to M & A to secure growth. She noted that the company is eyeing late-stage and commercial medicines, with a focus on our three therapeutic areas, namely immunology, rare diseases, and vaccines. She also told reporters that the company would consider acquisitions larger than its usual range of $2 billion to $5 billion.

Earlier this year, Sanofi completed the acquisition of Dynavax Technologies for about $2.2 billion in a bid to add the latter's adult hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B to its portfolio and strengthen its adult immunization lineup.

Insmed's Offerings And Pipeline

Insmed is focused on rare diseases. The company has two approved drugs, BRINSUPRI and ARIKAYCE, focused on respiratory diseases. The company also has experimental drugs in later stages of development.

Last month, the company reported third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $524.4 million, driven primarily by BRINSUPRI, and raised its full-year guidance for its marketed drugs. The company now sees full-year BRINSUPRI revenue of $1.35 billion – $1.40 billion.

Company management has also said it sees the company's revenue growing at more than 20% per year on average over a decade with the help of its two approved drugs and its late-stage drug candidate TPIP, also being studied for multiple respiratory conditions.

How Did INSM Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INSM stock jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user said that the buyout talks have helped the stock back to“a more appropriate level.”

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Another user expressed optimism for a buyout offer valuing the company at a significant premium.

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INSM stock has dropped 18% year-to-date.

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