CM Revanth Reddy Launches Indiramma Family Insurance in Telangana

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched the Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme, which provides Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to every family in Telangana. Stating that the People's government introduced numerous welfare schemes along with continuing the welfare measures launched by NT Rama Rao, YS Rajashekhara Reddy and K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Minister said that the Congress would retain power in the next Assembly elections and continue the 'Indiramma Rajyam' till 2034.

According to a release from Telangana CMO, Revanth Reddy addressed a mammoth public meeting after launching the prestigious Indiramma family Insurance Scheme at Siddipet. In a sharp attack on the previous BRS government, the Chief Minister accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of writing a death warrant for the Telangana state by permitting the then CMs Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to construct projects against the interests of the state. "During the BRS rule, KCR and Harish Rao colluded with Chandrababu Naidu and signed a death warrant for Telangana. They welcomed YS Jagan at Pragati Bhavan and permitted the Andhra Pradesh CM to construct the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project. Isn't it KCR and Harish who committed an injustice by failing to complete the Palamuru projects?" he said.

Challenging KCR and Harish Rao for a debate on the projects in the Assembly, the CM said that he is ready to expose their misdeeds. He alleged that it was Harish Rao who established a dairy company by seeking the support of Andhra Pradesh leaders. CM Revanth Reddy castigated KCR over cheating many leaders from the beginning of his political career. KCR contested against the senior leader Madan Mohan, who gave him a political opportunity and also backstabbed NTR, who made him an MLA, and Chandrababu Naidu, who made him a minister by floating his own political outfit, he said.

As a mark of respect to Madan Mohan, the Chief Minister announced that the Siddipet Medical College would be named after the departed Congress leader. The CM also assured that he would induct the Congress MLA who defeated Harish Rao in his cabinet in the next elections. The Chief Minister took potshots at allegedly Harish Rao for conspiring against Congress in Siddipet. Harish Rao became the minister with the blessing of the then CM YSR in the united Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Appealing to people to decide whether they want to be ruled as slaves or live with dignity alike in the present People's government, the Chief Minister accused the KCR family of amassing wealth by exploiting the Telangana state during the 10-year BRS rule. "How did Harish Rao amass thousands of crores, while Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy lost his life and his family was left financially devastated? Jagga Reddy ended up in debt. Cheruku Muthyam Reddy and KCR started their political journeys at the same time, but the Reddy family remained poor, " he said.

CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that a noted Telangana activist from the Sircilla Assembly constituency, Papa Rao, was struggling, and the BRS leader KTR became a rich leader. "How did KTR's uncle and Harish's brother-in-law, Suman Rao possess thousands of crores? It was unfortunate that a Telangana activist Lakshman, died by suicide after falling into deep debt," he said. The Chief Minister criticised KCR for allegedly giving all the posts to his family members. During the 10-year rule, KCR granted ministerial positions to his son and son-in-law, and ensured his daughter was elected as an MP. The defectors like Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Srinivas Yadav got ministerial berths in the cabinet, he claimed.

According to the release, the CM questioned KCR for not giving any post to Shankaramma, who was the mother of Telangana movement martyr Srikanthachari. The People's government appointed Shankaramma as a member of the Women's Commission. Granddaughter of Chakali Ailamma was nominated as a member of the Women's Commission. The Chief Minister ridiculed the BRS leaders' claim that the party would come to power. He said Telangana people are well aware that the BRS leaders are shedding 'crocodile tears' by raising irrigation issues. "I am a son of Telangana. I was born on this soil and I shall return to this land. How could I ever commit an injustice against Telangana? How could I ever betray the land of Telangana that has blessed me?" he said.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy targeted Harish Rao for ruining the irrigation sector as Irrigation Minister in the first term of the BRS government. Is it not true that KCR denied Harish Rao the Irrigation portfolio for entering shady dealings? It was Harish Rao's own greed that turned Kaleshwaram into 'Kuleshwaram', the CM charged. "The BRS leaders also took commissions in the purchase of 'Bathukamma' sarees. It was KTR who threw out his sister from the family and is now making tall promises to women empowerment. The BRS has no future and it has only the past", the CM said.

Stating that his government was distributing one crore sarees to one crore women, CM Revanth Reddy took strong exception to the opposition allegations on the implementation of the promises. "My government was implementing all the schemes introduced by NTR, YSR KCR along with implementing new ones. We have waived farm loans of up to ₹2 lakh, sanctioned ration cards for the poor across the state, 8 lakh 'Indiramma' houses targeted and 2 lakh of which have already been completed. We are transforming Telangana into a hut-free state in the country, providing fine-quality rice to the poor, Rs 36,000 crore under the 'Rythu Bharosa' and already spent ₹1.78 lakh crore on the agricultural sector. 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel for women, and 75,000 government jobs were among the big achievements of the government."