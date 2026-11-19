Rajiv Shukla Urges Respect for MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement Decision

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla on Thursday described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an honest and genuine individual who always gives his 100 per cent to the game, while urging everyone to respect the former India captain's decision to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said Dhoni's decision to bring the curtain down on his 19-year IPL playing career was well thought out, adding that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter would continue to make a valuable contribution to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his new role as team mentor.

"Dhoni's retirement is his personal decision. He is a very honest person when it comes to the game. If he feels he can give 99% but might fall short by even 1%, he will just step off the field on his own. He only participates in the game when he can give his 100%. So he made this decision after thinking it through, and we should respect his decision. He has a long and rich history, and he has made a massive contribution. Whatever he has done for cricket, it can never be praised enough. He is by nature a very clean, honest, and genuine person. So he made this decision thoughtfully, and it should be respected," Shukla said.

The BCCI vice-president also highlighted Dhoni's immense popularity across the country, particularly among CSK supporters, and expressed confidence that the franchise would continue to benefit from his presence in a mentoring capacity.

"He has proved to be very good for Chennai Super Kings. His popularity in Tamil Nadu is already there, people call him Thala. But, I think he is popular from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. So it was a well-thought-out decision; as a mentor, CSK will quietly benefit from him," he added.

Recalling Dhoni's appointment as India's captain in 2007, Shukla said the wicketkeeper-batter had initially faced doubts but silenced his critics through his performances and ability to deliver in challenging situations.

"When he was made captain, people didn't have that much trust. Because at that time, even Sachin was offered the role and he turned it down. So Dhoni came in and proved himself to be a successful captain. And he always won matches in adverse circumstances. That has always been his specialty," Shukla said.

He also recalled Dhoni's memorable visit to Pakistan in 2006, when his batting performances and distinctive hairstyle caught the attention of the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

"He also went to Pakistan in 2006. Even Pakistan President [Pervez] Musharraf was so impressed by his game that he told Dhoni to not cut his hair. I mean, he had become really popular by then. He made himself popular through his performance. That is why we should all take such a person's decision in a very positive way," he said.

During India's ODI tour of Pakistan in 2006, Dhoni played a significant role in India's five-wicket victory in the third ODI in Lahore. His explosive batting impressed Musharraf, who subsequently praised the Indian batter's hairstyle and suggested that he should not cut his hair.

Dhoni announced his retirement from the IPL on Tuesday, bringing an end to a remarkable 19-year journey that began with the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008. Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the 45-year-old would remain associated with the franchise as team mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

One of the most influential figures in IPL history, Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from spending two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai franchise was suspended. He returned to CSK in 2018 and guided the side to the title in his comeback season. Under his captaincy, the franchise won five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, matching Mumbai Indians' record of five titles. CSK also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014.

Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to feature as a player, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and crucial cameos with the bat. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. He missed the 2026 edition due to a calf injury, before announcing his retirement from the tournament.

Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni accumulated 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. Widely revered as 'Thala' by CSK supporters, Dhoni's legacy extends beyond his impressive numbers and five IPL titles. His leadership, tactical understanding and calm approach under pressure helped establish CSK as one of the most successful and popular franchises in the competition.

His transition into a mentoring role comes at an important juncture for CSK, who will look to rebuild after three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. With former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan taking over as head coach, Dhoni's experience and understanding of the franchise are expected to be valuable assets as the team prepares for the 2027 season. (ANI)