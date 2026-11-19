

Visa said no payment information was affected, while Mastercard said the exposure involved a limited amount of information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a benefit program.

JPMorgan said attackers may have accessed marketing data, including customer names and email addresses, but that customer services were not disrupted. The reported breach comes amid a series of recent technology disruptions involving Microsoft, the FAA, JPMorgan, United Airlines, Apple and the NSA.

Shares of Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell in midday trade on Thursday after data from thousands of customers was reportedly leaked by a ransomware group.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing cybersecurity firm SOCRadar, a hacking group called n0n claimed responsibility. A Visa spokesman told the WSJ that the incident involved a third-party service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The report added that none of the three companies named the third-party firm that was hacked. They also said that payment data was not affected.

V stock tumbled 2.6% in midday trade, MA stock was down 2%, and JPM shares slipped around 1%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Visa and Mastercard trended in 'bearish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around JPMorgan trended in the 'bullish' zone.

A Mastercard spokesman told Stocktwits that the breach exposed a“limited amount of information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program.” The exposure has been contained and did not affect Mastercard's payment network or cardholders' ability to use their cards, he said.

Visa, and JPMorgan Chase had not responded to Stocktwits' request for comment at the time of publication.

Companies Say Payment Data Was Not Affected

No payment information, including card numbers, was affected, the spokesman said, adding that Visa's own systems were not involved.

A Mastercard spokesman said the breach exposed a“limited amount of information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program,” the WSJ reported. The exposure has been contained and did not affect Mastercard's payment network or cardholders' ability to use their cards, he said.

JPMorgan said that third parties providing services to the bank had been targeted. The bank believes attackers accessed marketing data, potentially including customer names and email addresses, according to the WSJ. Customer services were not disrupted, the bank said.

Leak Follows A String Of Tech Disruptions

The reported breach comes after a series of technology disruptions affecting major companies and public services in the last week.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Outlook service experienced an outage on November 12 that extended into the following day. The company blamed a latent software bug exposed by a network change, saying the incident was“not related to cyber or AI/agents.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights nationwide for more than four hours on November 13 after network work at an Arkansas facility overwhelmed an older system. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said there was“zero evidence of anything nefarious and zero evidence of anything AI-related.”

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase customers had trouble accessing accounts and sending payments. The bank blamed“a software bug in an on-premise hardware system” and said it was not cyber-related. Also on Monday, United Airlines (UAL) said it fixed a technology problem that delayed departures for about an hour.

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) said an internal update caused outages across some services.

Cybersecurity stocks climbed in midday trade on Thursday, with Okta (OKTA) up nearly 10% and Zscaler (ZS) climbing 8.5%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Fortinet (FTNT) and SentinelOne (S) gained more than 6% each.

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