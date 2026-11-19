MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) The suspense over the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) election results continues, with the Rajasthan High Court scheduling the final hearing in the matter for December 7.

The court has also issued a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking its response.

Voting for the RCA elections was held on September 29, but the results remain on hold following an order of the Supreme Court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal and Justice Sameer Jain directed all parties involved in the case to submit their responses, if they have not already done so.

The court also allowed Megha Gaur's application to be impleaded as a party to the proceedings. Gaur had raised concerns before the Supreme Court over the lack of women's representation in the RCA election process, pointing out that neither female voters nor women candidates were included in the electoral roll.

Taking note of the concerns, the Supreme Court stayed the declaration of the election results and directed the High Court to hear all issues raised in the matter.

The High Court issued a notice to the BCCI on Wednesday, seeking its response to the issues surrounding the RCA elections.

Meanwhile, administrator Bhaskar A. Sawant submitted an affidavit confirming that voting was conducted on September 29 in compliance with the court's directions.

However, in view of the Supreme Court's order, the counting of votes and declaration of the results remain suspended.

The RCA elections were held after a gap of four years. Polling took place for six posts: President, Secretary, Treasurer, Vice-President, Joint Secretary and Executive Member.

Of the 38 eligible voters, 35 exercised their franchise. The ballot boxes were subsequently sealed and kept in secure custody.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting for the six positions. The political stakes are also high, as Ashish Tiwari, son of Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, and Mohit Yadav, son of BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav, are among the candidates.

Mohit Yadav has contested for both the Vice-President and Secretary posts. The election results are expected to determine the fate of the candidates once the legal hurdles are cleared.