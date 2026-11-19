MENAFN - GetNews)"Google AI Overview names ThriveStack citedby among the best Gemini rank tracking tools"Google AI Overview named ThriveStack citedby among the best Gemini rank tracking tools in a "gemini rank tracking" search on Nov. 14, 2026, and cited two ThriveStack pages. ThriveStack citedby measures AI citations across 10+ AI engines and fixes the gaps it finds. Over eight weeks, indexed pages on Google rose from 42 to 192, and pages cited by AI grew from 2 to more than 100. This is one search, and AI Overviews vary by person and by day.

SEATTLE, Wash. - November 19, 2026 - Gemini rank tracking now points to ThriveStack cited by: Google's AI Overview for that search names it among the tools for tracking AI visibility and cites two ThriveStack pages.

In a Google search for "gemini rank tracking" on Nov. 14, 2026, the AI Overview opened by naming ThriveStack cited by among the tools for tracking AI visibility, brand mentions and revenue attribution across Google Gemini and other generative engines. It also set out a "ThriveStack Framework" for ranking in Gemini and linked two ThriveStack pages: "What Is Google Gemini?" (Jul. 21, 2026) and a ranked list of AI visibility tools for 2026 (Aug. 15, 2026). This is one search, and AI Overviews vary by person and by day.

ThriveStack documented the work behind the result. Over eight weeks, ThriveStack tracked indexing across 199 pages on Google and Bing. Indexed pages on Google rose from 42 to 192, AI bot crawls grew from about 1,500 to more than 40,000 a month, and pages cited by AI grew from 2 to more than 100 (ThriveStack cited by indexing case study, Sep. 2026). Read the indexing case study.

"Buyers ask Gemini which tool to trust, and Gemini answers from pages Google has already indexed. We fixed indexing, wrote pages that answer the question up front and earned mentions on roundup sites. ThriveStack cited by is built to show teams where they are named and what to fix." said Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder, ThriveStack.

ThriveStack cited by measures how often AI engines name a brand, tracks AI search visibility, AI citations, share of voice, prompts and competitors across 10+ AI engines, and fixes the citation gaps it finds. It also attributes revenue to AI search, so teams can see which AI answers lead to customers.

Teams can see where Gemini names them, and where it does not, at thrivestack/citedby. ThriveStack published the full account of how it got there at thrivestack/research/how-we-ranked-on-google-ai-overviews-for-gemini.

About ThriveStack citedby

ThriveStack cited by is an AI visibility tool for brands and agencies. It measures citation gaps across 10+ AI engines, fixes them and attributes revenue to AI search. Teams use it to audit how AI assistants describe their brand, track prompts and competitors, and tie AI citations to revenue. Learn more at thrivestack/citedby.

About ThriveStack

ThriveStack (thrivestack) builds growth analytics for Brands and agencies around the world. ThriveStack cited by is its AI visibility product.