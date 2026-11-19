MENAFN - GetNews) New York, United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Amerigo Scientific today spotlighted its expanding portfolio of CRISPR reagents and delivery systems designed to support researchers across gene editing, drug development, and agricultural biotechnology applications.

CRISPR technology has become integrated into virtually every facet of biological research, driving innovation in drug discovery and enabling precise therapeutic strategies against disease. At its core, the CRISPR-Cas system operates as a highly programmable two-part molecular machine: a Cas nuclease that functions as molecular scissors, and a guide RNA (gRNA) engineered to complement a specific genomic target. Once introduced into a cell, the gRNA directs the Cas enzyme to the precise DNA locus, where it creates a double-strand break adjacent to a protospacer adjacent motif (PAM). The cell's natural repair machinery-non-homologous end joining for gene knockout or homology-directed repair for precise knock-ins-is then leveraged to achieve the desired edits.

The success of gene editing workflow hinges on the quality, purity, and reliability of the reagents used. Amerigo Scientific addresses this need with tools engineered to high standards, supporting high transfection efficiency, maximal on-target editing, and experimental reproducibility. Its CRISPR reagents and delivery tools are positioned to meet application needs in life science research, new drug development, and crop gene editing, among other fields. Its portfolio includes a range of Cas9 cells-including but not limited to human T-Lymphocyte leukemia cell, human liver cancer cell, human non-small cell lung cancer cell-sourced from global manufacturers and covering core biological research areas.

The core advantage of Amerigo Scientific's Cas9 cell line lies in its internalization of the core gene-editing tool, Cas9, into a stable component of the cell itself. This transforms complex gene-editing experiments into a more efficient, stable, and easily scalable standardized process, greatly advancing functional genomics research. With these tools in experiments, researchers in cutting-edge biomedical fields, including gene knockout, CRISPR library screening, disease models, and drug development, can benefit a lot.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation from all companies and institutions in the area of reagents, kits, antibodies, lab instruments, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.