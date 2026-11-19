MENAFN - GetNews)"Ada P. Lam, Principal Lawyer at Lam Legal Trial Lawyers, comments on the B.C. Supreme Court's decision in Enes v. Dancey."Lam Legal estate litigation lawyer Ada P. Lam discusses what a recent B.C. wills variation decision shows about estrangement, reconciliation and evidence in estate disputes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 19, 2026 - Vancouver estate litigation lawyer Ada P. Lam of Lam Legal Trial Lawyers says a recent British Columbia Supreme Court decision illustrates why estrangement alone may not determine whether an adult child can be disinherited.

In Enes v. Dancey, 2026 BCSC 1644, a father left an estate valued at approximately $1.8 million. His daughter had been estranged from him for much of the previous decade and was effectively left out of his will, while most of the estate was left to his son.

The father and daughter later reconciled before his death. The court ultimately varied the will, awarding 45 percent of the estate to the daughter and 55 percent to the son.

According to Lam, Principal Lawyer at Lam Legal Trial Lawyers, the decision demonstrates why courts may look beyond the existence of an estrangement when considering a wills variation claim.

“Estrangement is a unique concept in that the courts do consider who caused the estrangement,” Lam said.“It's not just the fact that there is an estrangement, but whether it is objectively reasonable for a testator to have that estrangement and to disinherit based on that.”

Under section 60 of British Columbia's Wills, Estates and Succession Act, a court may vary a will if, in the court's opinion, it does not make adequate provision for the proper maintenance and support of the will-maker's spouse or children. The court may order the provision it considers adequate, just and equitable in the circumstances.

Lam said a wills variation case can involve consideration of the history of the family relationship, the reasons for an estrangement, the size of the estate, the circumstances of beneficiaries and contributions made by family members.

In Enes v. Dancey, evidence concerning the reconciliation between the father and daughter was significant. Text messages documented renewed communication between them before his death.

Lam said records such as text messages and emails can become important when a court is asked to examine years of family history.

“Text messages, WhatsApp messages, those became very critical, and especially in this case became extremely critical for the claimant daughter because they showed that prior to his passing, they had ended their period of estrangement and were starting to have a much closer relationship,” Lam said.

The court did not divide the estate equally. The son received 55 percent, with the court considering, among other circumstances, assistance he had provided to his father.

Lam cautioned against interpreting the decision as establishing a general rule that an estranged adult child will succeed in challenging a will.

“It's very hard to take this specific estrangement and try to generalize it to estrangements across the board, especially where there was a reconciliation here before passing,” she said.

Lam said communication and documentation while a will-maker is alive may also help provide context if an estate plan treats family members differently. Otherwise, family members may later be left trying to reconstruct why decisions were made after the will-maker is no longer available to explain them.

For someone who discovers that they have been disinherited, Lam said one of the first considerations is whether they want to challenge the will at all.

“Challenging a will is a difficult process, and it's going to bring up a lot of emotional complexities,” Lam said.“It's good to come to a lawyer, have an assessment as to what's going on with the will, with what you know, and to get an initial assessment as to whether the disinheritance might be justified or not.”

Watch Ada P. Lam discuss the decision in this video.

About Lam Legal Trial Lawyers

Lam Legal Trial Lawyers is a Vancouver-based litigation firm serving clients in British Columbia. The firm handles estate and probate litigation, business and commercial disputes, construction litigation, real estate litigation and other civil matters. For more information, visit LamLegal.

Disclaimer: This release contains general legal information only and is not legal advice. The outcome of any legal matter depends on its particular facts and circumstances.