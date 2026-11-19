MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra)-- Jordan has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militia's attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which caused material damage to the King Abdullah Financial District, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as an unacceptable violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reiterated Jordan's absolute rejection and condemnation of the continued blatant attacks targeting civilians and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry also reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing the Kingdom's unwavering support for all measures taken by the brotherly country to safeguard its security, sovereignty, stability, national assets, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF