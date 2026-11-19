MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 19 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Thursday witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Airport International Group, operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ), the national carrier, and Jordan Airports Company (JAC).

The agreement intends to boost cooperation and integration among the three entities, develop Jordan's air transport system, improve service quality and enhance operational efficiency across the aviation sector.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, which was opened Thursday by His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Qatamin also took part in the conference's main session, titled "Jordan: A Gateway for Economic Connectivity and Reconstruction," moderated by CNN anchor Richard Quest.

Qatamin said Jordan is working to turn its strategic geographic location into a sustainable economic opportunity by developing an integrated, efficient and reliable transport and logistics network that connects the Gulf, the Levant and international markets.

He said railway projects, the development of border crossings and inland ports and logistics centers, and the modernization of major strategic roads are major priorities for bolstering the transport sector and its capacity to support regional trade.

He noted the importance of establishing an integrated, multimodal freight transport system linking ports, roads, railways, logistics centers and border crossings through a unified network. This would be supported by better operational coordination among relevant entities, digital procedures and cargo tracking systems.

Qatamin also pointed to the importance of improving connections between Aqaba, inland areas, production centers, industrial zones and regional markets.

He pointed to planned logistics infrastructure projects in Aqaba and Ma'an, as well as the Madouneh Dry Port Logistics Center.

Growing trade and reconstruction opportunities across the region are creating new prospects for the transport and logistics sector, particularly in the transportation, storage and distribution of construction materials, equipment and essential goods, he added.

Qatamin pushed to invest in infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and enhance partnerships with the private sector and international financial institutions to capitalize on these opportunities.

On the sidelines of the conference, Qatamin also met with Czech Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová and the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Sechter to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in transport.

The talks covered potential partnerships and investment in proposed strategic projects, as well as opportunities to benefit from Czech expertise and technology in developing transport infrastructure, railways and logistics services.

//Petra// HA