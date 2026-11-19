MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) - Jordan University Hospital successfully performed its first-ever thermal laser therapy session to treat a cancerous retinal tumor in a 1.7-kilogram premature newborn, in collaboration with the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC).

Diagnosed on the first day of birth, the infant required urgent oncological intervention alongside specialized neonatal intensive care.

Rapid early detection by university medical staff allowed doctors to organize immediate treatment, according to the hospital. The procedure was led by Yacoub Yousef, head of the Ocular Oncology team at KHCC, and Mutasem Rabie, a consultant ophthalmologist at Jordan University Hospital.

A multidisciplinary team, including ophthalmologists, anesthesiologists, and neonatal specialists, worked together to stabilize the infant and prepare the clinical conditions required for the delicate initial laser session.

The infant later completed follow-up sessions at KHCC. Doctors reported a significant reduction in the tumor while preserving the affected eye's visual potential, all without resorting to chemotherapy.

Given the baby's extreme prematurity and low birth weight, avoiding chemotherapy was critical, as it would have exposed the infant to severe complications, including potential hearing loss, the hospital stated.

//Petra// HA