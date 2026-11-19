MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) - Jordan is positioning itself as a regional clean energy hub and a future exporter of green electricity and hydrogen by leveraging its natural resources, strategic location, and modernized regulatory framework, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Thursday.

Speaking at a panel titled "Supporting Investments: Accelerating Jordan's Energy Future" during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, Kharabsheh said that the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and the 2025–2035 Energy Sector Strategy place energy at the heart of national economic growth and industrial competitiveness.

The strategy focuses on boosting energy security, diversifying supply sources, utilizing domestic resources, improving efficiency and meeting rising electricity demand.

Under the baseline scenario, Jordan seeking to increase renewable energy's share of total electricity generation to around 40 percent by 2035, with potential to raise that share as economic activity and investment expand, particularly in electric transport, industry, data centers and major infrastructure projects.

Kharabsheh said achieving these targets would require expanding solar and wind projects, developing energy storage solutions, including battery systems and pumped-storage hydropower, and upgrading electricity transmission and distribution networks, control systems and operational capabilities.

He noted that Jordan maintained a framework for private sector participation in power generation since 1997, further strengthened by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Law. The legislation enabled independent power generation projects, distributed renewable energy systems and electricity wheeling through the national grid.

The General Electricity Law of 2025 marked another important step in developing the sector's regulatory framework by recognizing energy storage as a regulated activity and allowing the establishment of independent electricity transmission systems. It also opens the way for new arrangements enabling direct electricity supply between private sector entities under approved legal and regulatory frameworks, supporting strategic investments, including green hydrogen projects.

The ministry is also assessing the electricity market's readiness for a gradual transition from a single-buyer model to a more competitive market, based on a study currently underway, he said.

Addressing grid readiness and flexibility, Kharabsheh said the growing share of renewable energy requires solutions to the gap between peak solar generation during the day and continued electricity demand in the evening. This makes investment in storage systems, stronger grids and improved operational capacity "essential." The ministry's priorities include implementing a battery energy storage system (BESS) project and advancing the planned pumped-storage hydropower project at Mujib Dam, which is expected to begin operating in 2032. Natural gas-fired power plants will continue to provide the operational flexibility needed to meet peak demand and maintain grid stability.

He also stressed the importance of developing smart grids and using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to improve forecasts for electricity demand and renewable energy generation, manage the grid and storage systems more efficiently, and strengthen regional electricity interconnections to support energy exchange and security of supply.

Kharabsheh said the next phase would focus on turning investment opportunities into "viable, financeable" projects and strengthening partnerships with the private sector, the EU and international financial institutions to mobilize investment, develop energy infrastructure and generate sustainable economic and development benefits.

Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog said the company had identified the regulatory, financial, commercial, administrative and legal factors needed to make greater use of domestic resources and integrate more renewable energy into the national energy mix.

He said investor support had played a major role in the success of these projects, adding that growing global attention to climate change had encouraged countries to increase renewable energy's share in their energy mix.

"Jordan has a clear opportunity to contribute to supplying this type of energy, not only for domestic consumption but also for export to neighboring countries," Pilskog said.

Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said making use of a country's natural resources requires strong institutional capacity, engineering expertise and a supportive education system.

He expressed interest in seeing more investment opportunities in battery storage in Jordan, citing the Kingdom's significant potential in the sector.

Proparco Deputy CEO Emmanuelle Riedel Drouin said the organization had accumulated 10 years of experience in Jordan, during which it had observed tangible progress.

Clear regulatory frameworks have helped create a more dynamic market and opened new opportunities in energy storage and transmission, she said, adding that the water sector was also undergoing "significant" development.

Riedel Drouin said Proparco's primary focus was the energy sector, alongside selected activities in the financial sector where it has established expertise.

Alexander Sarak, one of the founding partners of Addleshaw Goddard's Riyadh office, and head of the firm's Infrastructure, Projects and Energy practice for the Middle East, said the company had implemented projects in several countries, including Egypt, the Philippines, South Africa and Brazil. These projects provide solutions for grid frequency regulation and balancing services.

On Jordan, he said the company combines local institutional capabilities with international expertise and technology, drawing on its global network to bring advanced renewable energy solutions and adapt them to the needs of each market.

Hynfra CEO Tomoho Umeda said Jordan was among the countries targeted for major company projects, particularly in ammonia production, where the company has extensive expertise.

He said the investment arrangements had been completed and the project was ready for implementation. The company is now preparing to make a final investment decision (FID) before beginning construction and exports.

The panel examined Jordan's regulatory environment and opportunities to develop renewable energy projects, as well as the readiness of its infrastructure, electricity grids and storage systems. Talks also covered public-private partnerships and the potential to supply European and regional markets with green energy in the form of electricity or green molecules.

Participants also discussed investment and financing requirements, project viability and risk allocation, alongside challenges facing the development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects and the infrastructure needed for exports.

//Petra// HA