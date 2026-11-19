MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 19 (Petra)-- Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan, have affirmed the success of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 in attracting high-quality investment opportunities across various sectors, highlighting Jordan's safe, stable and attractive investment environment.

The ministers said Jordan's investment policy remains on the right track, thanks to the guidance and follow-up of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which have strengthened the Kingdom's position as an attractive destination for international investors.

The remarks came at the conclusion of the conference, held Thursday under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

The conference brought together 1,478 local and international participants, including 790 foreign and 681 Jordanian participants, underscoring confidence in Jordan's political, security and social stability amid regional challenges.

Minister Toukan said the conference was part of the implementation of a key outcome of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Jordan and the European Union, signed in January 2025.

She noted that preparations had continued for several months, with broad participation from Jordan's international partners, particularly international financial institutions supporting private-sector projects through various financing instruments, including loans and guarantees.

Toukan said several agreements were signed during the conference, while additional projects and agreements are expected to be signed in the coming months. Memorandums of understanding and letters of intent were also announced, paving the way for implementation beginning in early 2027.

The proposed projects align with the priorities of Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision and cover several key sectors, including water and wastewater, energy, financial and banking services, information technology and entrepreneurship.

Among the key agreements was the financing agreement for the National Water Carrier Project, signed between the government, represented by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, and Meridiam. The project involves contributions from 23 international financing institutions and donors, including the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Germany's KfW Development Bank and the Dutch Development Bank.

The conference also witnessed agreements in the water and information technology sectors, alongside the announcement of initiatives and platforms designed to support businesses and investment.

Toukan further highlighted an investment enhancement agreement between Jordan and the European Union, which will be negotiated in the coming period ahead of its expected signing in early 2027.

For his part, Minister Abu Ghazaleh said preparations for the conference had secured 371 meetings out of 881 requests for bilateral meetings between businesspeople and investors, in addition to 71 requests for specialised meetings.

He added that 586 people worked to ensure the conference's success, describing the event as an entirely Jordanian effort.

Abu Ghazaleh said the agreements signed during the conference represented the foundation for building genuine partnerships across various economic sectors.

He also stressed that follow-up mechanisms would be established to ensure the implementation of the conference's outcomes, including improving procedures and legislation and providing the necessary facilities to enhance the business environment.

Feedback from investors will help streamline company registration and enable businesses to begin operations without lengthy administrative procedures, he added.

The conference was organised within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union, aiming to transform investment opportunities into bankable and implementable projects, attract investment, create jobs and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise to the Kingdom.

The event featured high-level discussions on Jordan-EU relations, financing mechanisms, Jordan's role in regional economic connectivity and access to international markets, alongside sector-specific sessions and business-to-business meetings.

A total of 41 investment opportunities, with an estimated combined value of approximately $15 billion, were presented during the conference.

These opportunities covered renewable energy, water, infrastructure, digital and technological infrastructure, value-added industries and logistics services.

Discussions focused on five main pillars: technology and the digital economy, the future of energy, high-value industries, logistics and infrastructure, and water security.

The technology sessions explored investment opportunities in software, digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centres and semiconductors, building on Jordanian talent to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a regional technology hub.

Energy discussions addressed renewable energy, storage solutions, electricity grid development, hydrogen and green ammonia, as well as the regulatory and financing frameworks needed to attract long-term investment.

Sessions on high-value industries examined industrial partnerships, technology transfer, value-chain development and export potential, while logistics discussions focused on transportation, railways and strategic infrastructure projects supporting trade and regional connectivity.

Water security discussions explored technologies and projects aimed at improving the sustainability and efficiency of water supplies, alongside cooperation between relevant institutions, technology providers and investors.

The conference also examined Jordan's macroeconomic performance and outlook, public- and private-sector financing, the Kingdom's competitive advantages, emerging markets, economic connectivity and reconstruction opportunities, as well as investment prospects across different sectors.

Preparatory sector-specific sessions were held on Wednesday, covering transportation, energy, industry, trade, technology, urban development and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additional discussions addressed investment opportunities in Aqaba, Jordanian and European industrial partnerships, capital markets, the Queen Alia International Airport Free Zone, the Amra City project, digital talent development, solar energy investments and strategic infrastructure partnerships.

Several agreements were also concluded on the sidelines of the conference, particularly in the energy, water and transportation sectors, as well as automotive manufacturing and green hydrogen.

//Petra// MF