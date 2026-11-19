MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Arif Ahmed

Police have arrested the father of a 13-year-old girl and her 45-year-old husband over allegations that she was forcibly married off and subjected to physical abuse in Bar Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident has once again raised questions about the existing legal framework to prevent child marriages in the province and the need for comprehensive legislation to protect underage girls.

According to the DSP of Khwazakhela, the 13-year-old girl approached the police along with her mother and lodged a complaint, alleging that she had been forcibly married to a 45-year-old man and was being subjected to physical abuse by her husband. Acting on her complaint, police arrested her father and husband. Both suspects reportedly belong to Shangla district.

According to the FIR, the girl accused her father and husband of forcing her into marriage, physically assaulting her and threatening to kill her. The case has been registered under Section 4 of the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929, Sections 37 and 53 of the Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010, and Section 506(ii) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The DSP Khwazakhela said legal action had been taken against both nominated suspects, while further investigation into the case was underway.

Advocate Neelam Chattan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had yet to introduce new and comprehensive legislation to prevent child marriages, while other provinces had already passed specific laws on the issue.

She said the absence of effective legislation meant that many cases of child marriage went unreported, as affected girls often hesitated to come forward and pursue legal action.

She added that she was currently handling another case involving a 13-year-old girl who wanted to seek a divorce from her husband. However, she said an FIR had not been registered in the case due to the absence of effective legal provisions addressing child marriage.

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According to Advocate Neelam Chattan, the current case has been dealt with under the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929, which she described as decades-old legislation that is inadequate to prevent child marriages.

She said the law provides for a punishment of one month's imprisonment and a fine of Rs1,000, which she considers insufficient to deter such incidents.

Calling for clear legislation against child marriage, stricter penalties and effective legal protection, she stressed that proper legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could help prevent such incidents and safeguard underage girls.

The incident in Bar Swat has once again highlighted the need for stronger enforcement of existing legal provisions and comprehensive legislation against child marriage in the province. While police have arrested the girl's father and husband following her complaint, legal experts are calling for reforms to ensure stronger protection for underage girls.