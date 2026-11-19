MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar-based journalist and anchor Zakia Khan, who hails from Nowshera, has shared her experience on social media after going through an online marriage arrangement, legal proceedings and time in jail.

Zakia Khan has previously worked as an anchor with several media organisations, including Khyber TV, Mashriq TV and Pakistan Television (PTV). According to her, she separated from her husband through khula (divorce initiated by the wife) around 16 years ago and raised her three sons and one daughter on her own. One of her sons requires special care. She said she worked continuously to meet her children's educational, healthcare and other needs.

According to Zakia Khan, she installed the online matchmaking application 'Muzz' in September this year, where she began communicating with an elderly man from Karachi. After remaining in contact for around a month, the two decided to get married. Their online nikah took place on October 3, following which she travelled to Karachi on October 17.

She said that, hoping to start a new life, she had also sold her household belongings in Peshawar. After reaching Karachi, she moved into an apartment with her husband under a pre-arranged arrangement. However, disagreements arose between them over the issue of keeping her children with her. According to her, her husband suggested sending two of her sons to a hostel and bringing the other two children to live with them, a proposal she did not agree with.

Zakia Khan said that following the disagreement, her husband left the apartment, leaving her alone for four days. On the fifth day, when she began packing the belongings she had purchased, her husband called the police and registered a theft case against her.

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According to Zakia Khan, she spent two days in police lock-up and seven days in jail. She also complained about the treatment she received in custody and the lack of drinking water facilities.

After being released on bail, she returned to Peshawar and reunited with her children.

Upon returning to Peshawar, she spoke about the severe emotional trauma and helplessness she had experienced. She said the incident left her under immense psychological stress, but her responsibility towards her children and concern for their future gave her the courage to face the situation.

Later, Zakia Khan shared a video on social media showing herself cutting her hair, describing the act as an expression of protest and a reflection of her experience. Through the video, she sought to highlight what she had gone through and the emotional impact of the incident.

Zakia Khan urged people to exercise caution when pursuing relationships through online platforms, avoid making hasty decisions and seek advice from trusted individuals before taking such steps.