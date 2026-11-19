MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks at a press conference following a trilateral meeting with the leaders of the United States and China in Shenzhen, the BBC Russian service reported, according to Ukrinform.

The Kremlin chief claimed that Russia had allegedly agreed that Ukraine's security“should be incorporated into European security,” adding that“it would be strange to discuss Europe's security without Europe.”

“That is why we agreed (to European involvement – ed.), but first they must come to Moscow so that we can discuss this with them,” Putin said.

At the same time, he called Western countries' attempts to“push us somewhere we have no intention of going”“pointless,” particularly on the issue of territory. According to the Kremlin chief, Russia would not“budge” on this issue.

Putin reiterated that Moscow was proceeding from the“realities on the ground,” meaning that Russia has no intention of returning to Ukraine the territories it has occupied since the start of its full-scale invasion, the report said.

“We are not going to sacrifice anything; we intend to seek compromises and believe they are possible,” he said.

In Putin's view, ending the war would require Ukraine's and European countries' governments to accept these so-called realities on the ground and agree to have them formalized.

Trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin held in Shenzhen

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a trilateral meeting.

Photo: The White House