MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the remarks at a press conference in China, the BBC Russian service reported.

Putin said that, on his orders, the movement of military equipment and ammunition, as well as oil and petroleum products, across the Kerch Bridge had allegedly been halted“a long time ago.” He also described the bridge, which connects Russia with temporarily occupied Crimea, as an exclusively civilian facility.

The Kremlin chief referred to Ukrainian strikes on Russian vessels and other targets, to which Russia responded with its own attacks, which he claimed had proved“much more painful.”

Putin said he was“hearing from all sides” calls to stop such strikes, including attacks on vessels at sea and energy facilities in Ukraine. He claimed that the issue had been discussed at a meeting of the Russian Security Council and that he had raised it in the hope of securing an“energy truce.”

“Following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate. We will respond to these strikes. I want everyone to know this,” Putin said.

In his view, Russia's retaliatory strikes would allegedly be“much more painful.”

The Russian ruler also promised to rebuild the Kerch Bridge, saying that its road section had sustained“serious damage.” According to Putin, the railway section has already been restored.

Neptune missile strike damages railway track on Crimean-- General Staff

As Ukrinform reported, the Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. Trains and buses continued to operate, although with delays.

The bridge was attacked again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

In the evening of November 18, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that road traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been suspended and that structural debris had blocked the navigation channel.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian Neptune missiles had damaged the railway tracks on the Kerch Bridge overnight on November 19.

On November 19, Russia's Ministry of Transport announced that train services across the Kerch Bridge had been temporarily suspended.