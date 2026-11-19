MENAFN - UkrinForm) Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotskyi said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The food production and agricultural sectors as a whole account for a fairly significant share of the country's gross domestic product. Today, we can say that even under the most negative, pessimistic scenario, GDP could indeed decline by 4–5%, but there is no cause for concern about food security,” Vysotskyi said.

He said that despite the possibility of some temporary disruptions in the supply of processed agricultural products, particularly oil, to retail chains, the domestic market has many medium-sized producers and alternative sales channels for these products.

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As reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food sees no reason to expect a physical shortage of oil on the domestic market due to the shutdown of several major enterprises.

Photo: Taras Vysotskyi / Facebook