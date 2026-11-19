MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin's dreams. Meanwhile, Russia has practically lost its bridge to the real Yalta in occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Time for him to wake up, get real, and end the war he can never win,” the foreign minister wrote.

Trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin held in Shenzhen

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, November 19, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. According to the leaders, they discussed the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia adopted a joint Peace Declaration at the trilateral summit, which made no mention of Russia's war against Ukraine or the operation against Iran.