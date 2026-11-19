MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the South Group of Forces, told an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Despite the enemy's constant attempts, Orikhiv remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Russian forces cannot carry out their plans, and their attempts to infiltrate result in losses,” Shevchenko said.

According to her, Russian troops are trying to covertly get as close to the city as possible by using small infantry groups. At the same time, units of the South Group of Forces maintain control of the situation and promptly detect enemy movements, after which they engage the enemy with fire. As a result, Russian troops are struck on the approaches to Orikhiv, before they can reach the city or make any further advance.

“Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions firmly and preventing the invaders from approaching the city,” the deputy spokesperson stressed.

She also reported that since the beginning of November, units of the South Group of Forces had destroyed 4,025 Russian troops and 1,857 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

War update: 211 attacks onlines over past day, most on Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka axes

As Ukrinform reported, the South Group of Forces previously said that the Russian command had ordered its troops to capture Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region by the end of October.