MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Outlining the objectives of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, Zelensky said:“We are discussing further support: implementing the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with €45 billion to cover budgetary needs as quickly as possible; strengthening air defense, particularly through PURL; a winter package of anti-ballistic interceptors; and new defense capabilities that we can develop together with Europe. Of course, we are also discussing diplomacy aimed at achieving a dignified peace.”

The President expressed gratitude to everyone working to strengthen Ukraine's defense and bring Russia's war to an end.

Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Berlin forof the Willing summit

As reported, today President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin to attend the Coalition of the Willing summit and hold talks with American and European negotiators on ending the war.