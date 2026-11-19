MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha reported this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

“We express our full solidarity with our Austrian colleagues and urge a strong international response to Russia's brutal attacks,” the minister wrote.

He noted that Putin had tried to present himself as a global leader to the world in Shenzhen, China, while“in reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated as such.”

Woman killed, several injured in Russian drone attack onregion

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kyiv was also damaged in a Russian attack.

One person was killed and five injured in the Russian drone attack on the capital. The windows of St. Volodymyr's Cathedral were also damaged.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X