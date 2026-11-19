Austrian Embassy In Kyiv Damaged In Russian Attack
“We express our full solidarity with our Austrian colleagues and urge a strong international response to Russia's brutal attacks,” the minister wrote.
He noted that Putin had tried to present himself as a global leader to the world in Shenzhen, China, while“in reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated as such.”Read also: Woman killed, several injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kyiv was also damaged in a Russian attack.
One person was killed and five injured in the Russian drone attack on the capital. The windows of St. Volodymyr's Cathedral were also damaged.
Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X
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