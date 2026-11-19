MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States, China, and Russia issued a peace declaration on Thursday, following the extraordinary trilateral meeting among the countries' leaders, announcing that they will commit to reforming the United Nations (UN).

The three countries explained that the reforms would allow the international organization to "respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security."

Furthermore, Washington, Beijing, and Moscow pledged to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products so that the whole world can benefit from this, reaffirming the importance of a stable energy market.