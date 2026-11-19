MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A peace agreement can end a war without ending the uncertainty it leaves behind. Azerbaijan expects Armenia to make its contribution to peace in the South Caucasus. This means more than political statements or diplomatic ceremonies. Armenia must remove any territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its new Constitution. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has increasingly called for a new Armenian Constitution amid recent developments, while accusing the opposition of obstructing the process. As he has reportedly put it, it is either a new Constitution or his resignation. But constitutional reform cannot be the only issue discussed when Armenia speaks about peace. However, it is well-known that a peace treaty necessarily includes humanitarian issues. What about the more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis buried in mass graves, whose existence Armenia refuses to acknowledge?

That question is especially urgent as Armenia hosts an international conference in Yerevan on November 19-20, titled "The Fate of Missing Persons: Humanitarian Dialogue and Cooperation." The event, organized by Armenia's Security Council office, Foreign Ministry and Red Cross Society, is expected to include Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Alen Simonyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The most notable part of this conference is the criticism surrounding who will be allowed to participate in it. The Armenian newspaper Hraparak reported that, rather than opening the event to all families of missing people, Armenia's National Security Service proposed allowing parents of missing servicemen to attend as a delegation of five, with officials selecting the participants.

According to official Azerbaijani figures, 4,010 citizens remain registered as missing as a result of the conflict. For their families, the absence of reliable information means decades of uncertainty, without knowing whether their relatives were killed, where they were buried or what happened to them after being taken captive. Azerbaijan argues that resolving this issue requires more than political statements or participation in international humanitarian events. It requires concrete information, access to relevant archives, the disclosure of burial locations and effective cooperation between the relevant state institutions. One of the most pressing issues concerns more than 200 burial sites, including mass graves, whose locations and coordinates Armenia has promised to provide.

It is worth recalling that on August 8 last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint declaration in Washington in the presence of the United States president and initialled a draft peace agreement. Article 9 of the draft envisages cooperation on missing persons and cases of enforced disappearance. So this is all part of the work required to build trust and make peace meaningful. Azerbaijan has acted on this issue through direct engagement. Since February 2025, the state commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on missing persons have held contacts, meetings and information exchanges. Azerbaijan has provided Armenia with lists of citizens who were captured during the First Karabakh War and secretly held away from international organizations.

Armenia must now fulfil its side of the commitment. During contacts between the two state commissions, the Armenian side promised to provide information about more than 200 burial sites, including mass graves, and their coordinates. It has not done so. If Armenia promised to share the information, it must deliver it. If it claims that the information does not exist, it must explain why its representatives undertook to provide it in the first place.

The withholding of burial locations prevents families from learning where their relatives are and from recovering their remains. It also blocks the investigation of war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen. The locations of burial sites may help establish how people died and whether they were subjected to torture or other crimes. Concealing such information denies families the truth and obstructs accountability.

Although the information continues to be withheld, former Armenian military figures have acknowledged that they know where missing Azerbaijanis were buried. Former Armenian deputy defence minister Gagik Melkonyan, Samvel Babayan and others have spoken publicly about their knowledge of burial places. Yet the information has not been transferred to Azerbaijan.

Fifty-four Azerbaijani prisoners were registered with the International Committee of the Red Cross. The remains of 17 have been returned. The remains of 33 others, who were reported to have died in detention, have not been returned. Baku has also raised serious concerns about the results of the International Committee of the Red Cross' long-standing work. Thousands of families continue to wait, and the absence of answers has created deep dissatisfaction. In his address to the Fourth International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on October 7, 2026, President Ilham Aliyev stated that the organization's activities had not produced the necessary results.

President Aliyev called on Armenia to provide information on missing persons, archival documents and burial locations. He also proposed creating a special mechanism on missing persons within the United Nations framework. This is a necessary step towards a more effective international response. Since 2002, Azerbaijan has initiated resolutions on missing persons at the UN General Assembly every two years, and the resolutions have been adopted by consensus.

The discovery of 32 mass graves in Azerbaijan's liberated territories further demonstrates why this work cannot be delayed. Expert examinations can establish the circumstances of death and reveal evidence of torture and other crimes. Each site must be properly investigated, and every available record that could identify the victims must be made accessible. Armenia's information about burial locations is vital not only to families seeking their relatives, but also to investigations of crimes. Thus, the issue of missing persons must not be pushed aside while political attention focuses only on the peace agreement.

The war has ended, but the humanitarian suffering continues. Azerbaijan has put forward the issue, provided lists and called for cooperation. Armenia has promised information about burial sites but has not delivered it. With regard to the conference in Yerevan cannot conceal the truth. Armenia must open its archives, reveal the locations of burial sites, return the remains of Azerbaijani prisoners and cooperate fully with investigations. Until it does, its claims to be promoting humanitarian dialogue and peace will ring hollow. The people of Azerbaijan are demanding the truth and the fulfilment of Armenia's obligations.