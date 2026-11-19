Professor, Faculty of Science, McMaster University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Allison Williams is a Tier 1 Canadian Research Chair in the Care Economy, Aging & Policy, funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) (File Number: CRC-2024-00367). The Partnership Research Program she leads is funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and is entitled“The Care Economy, Aging and Policy: A Partnership Approach” (File Number: 895-2026-1023). She works at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

–present Professor, Faculty of Science, McMaster University

1997 York University, PhD Geography

ExperienceEducationHonours

Canadian Institutes of Health Research Chair in Gender, Work and Health