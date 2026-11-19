Allison Williams
- Professor, Faculty of Science, McMaster University
Allison Williams is a Tier 1 Canadian Research Chair in the Care Economy, Aging & Policy, funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) (File Number: CRC-2024-00367). The Partnership Research Program she leads is funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and is entitled“The Care Economy, Aging and Policy: A Partnership Approach” (File Number: 895-2026-1023). She works at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.Experience
- –present Professor, Faculty of Science, McMaster University
- 1997 York University, PhD Geography
Canadian Institutes of Health Research Chair in Gender, Work and Health
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