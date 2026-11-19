MENAFN - The Conversation) Canada's National Food Security Strategy aims to improve food security, affordability and to support locally grown and produced food.

This 10-year, $3.2 billion strategy includes historic investments in domestic food production, processing and distribution. The strategy also recognizes that rural, remote and northern communities face distinct challenges that require targeted policy responses. But whether the strategy achieves its goals depends on how it's implemented.

As part of this strategy, the $1 billion federal Food-Link Fund was launched in October 2026. It consists of two programs:

The Food Terminal Fund that supports large-scale wholesale food terminals, which are typically located in major urban centres and serve broad regional markets. The Food Hub Program, which aims to build storage, processing, aggregation and distribution infrastructure closer to producers that are typically located in smaller communities and rural regions.

Rural considerations

The two funding streams recognize that rural communities often face different transportation, distribution and infrastructure challenges and therefore require different supports.

Evidence from other policy areas, like public transit and housing, shows that programs designed specifically for rural communities can be more effective.

Read more: Is Canada finally investing in its rural communities? What funding for rural transit reveals

The Common Ground Network released a research brief recommending ways to better understand the full range of services that Food Hubs provide to better position them for success within the National Food Security Strategy.

Applying these recommendations to the Food-Link Fund can also help strengthen its impact in rural communities. The recommendations also reveal several potential challenges that policymakers should address.

What does the Food-Link Fund get right?

A“food hub” is a broad term that covers many community-based food activities. Past programs supporting food hubs often used narrow definitions of what counted as a food hub.

In contrast, the Food-Link Fund focuses on desired outcomes. As described by the program guide:

This flexibility allows communities to design projects that meet local needs.

There are many local food security initiatives that already do these kinds of activities, even if they don't call themselves food hubs. These include food co-operatives, solidarity supermarkets, independent grocers, farmers' markets, food banks and other non-profit food distribution centres.

The Food-Link Fund can support both new and existing initiatives, and allows applicants to build on what already exists. For-profits, non-profits and Indigenous organizations are all eligible to apply. Including non-profits is particularly important because many already play a key role in food distribution.

The two-step application process may make it easier for organizations with less capacity to apply. If an expression of interest is approved, applicants have up to one year to prepare a full proposal.

The fund also gives projects time to become stable and grow, offering up to $25 million per project over 10 years. This differs from many past programs that offered one-time funding and short timelines that have produced precarious conditions, making it harder for food hubs to maintain themselves and grow.

What does the Food-Link Fund miss?

Rural, remote and northern communities differ in terms of their size, accessibility and other place-specific traits. Needs and capacity can differ significantly. Unfortunately, some aspects of the Food-Link Fund are problematic for some rural places.

The program's desired outcomes include increased food distribution infrastructure, increased use of hubs by small and medium-sized businesses and stronger supply chains. But it pays less attention to social impacts and measures of success.

For example, does food become more affordable or accessible? Are more people connected to health and social services? Do staff and volunteers gain valuable training and work experience? Is culturally appropriate food easier to access? Are local food systems better able to respond to disruptions?

Read more: Canada's new strategy won't solve food insecurity or the health issues it creates

Under the current program criteria, improvements in these areas don't seem to count heavily in funding decisions. Yet food hubs are not simply places that move and store food. They also build relationships, trust and local capacity that help communities prevent and respond to crises.

Financial sustainability is another key assessment criterion. Applicants must demonstrate that projects can continue operating without ongoing government support. While this may seem reasonable, it can disadvantage smaller and more remote communities where issues of accessibility and economies of scale mean the market economy is the least functional.

Market failure can also be caused or made worse by poverty - impacting both rural and urban communities. Ironically, the communities facing market failures are often the same communities facing the greatest barriers to food access and distribution.

These challenges are made worse by cost-sharing requirements. Applicants must secure 50 per cent of project costs, or 40 per cent for projects led by Indigenous or equity-deserving groups. Communities with the greatest financial needs are often the least able to provide matching funds.

Securing matching funds

The National Food Security Strategy recognizes that rural, remote and northern communities face unique food access challenges.

Yet the Food-Link Fund's emphasis on economic performance may create barriers precisely where needs are greatest. Some worthwhile projects may never reach the application stage because their goals are primarily social or because they cannot secure matching funds.

As a result, the program may favour applicants or communities that are already well positioned to succeed rather than those facing the greatest food security challenges.