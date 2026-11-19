Director, Centre for Machine Intelligence, University of Sheffield

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a Professor in Computer Science, focussed on the interplay between AI, animal behaviour, and neuroscience.

I am the Director of the Centre for Machine Intelligence at the University of Sheffield. I am also Founder Science Officer at Opteran, which I co-founded in 2020 to commercialise the research approach of my lab to physical AI.

–present Professor of Theoretical and Computational Biology, University of Sheffield

2002 De Montfort University, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

FREng