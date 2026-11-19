James A. R. Marshall
- Director, Centre for Machine Intelligence, University of Sheffield
I am a Professor in Computer Science, focussed on the interplay between AI, animal behaviour, and neuroscience.
I am the Director of the Centre for Machine Intelligence at the University of Sheffield. I am also Founder Science Officer at Opteran, which I co-founded in 2020 to commercialise the research approach of my lab to physical AI.Experience
- –present Professor of Theoretical and Computational Biology, University of Sheffield
- 2002 De Montfort University, PhD
FREng
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment