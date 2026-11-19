Eldre Beukes
- Associate professor, Anglia Ruskin University
Dr Eldre Beukes is Associate Professor of Audiology, Course Director and Lead of the Mental and Sensory Health Research Group at Anglia Ruskin University. Her research focuses on improving outcomes for people with hearing-related conditions, including tinnitus and hearing loss, through the development of accessible, evidence-based models of care. She is co-author of three books, has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, and was awarded the Shapiro Research Prize from 2017 to 2019 and the Hallpike Research Prize in 2019.Experience
- 2021–present Associate professor, Anglia Ruskin University
- 2018 Anglia Ruskin University, PhD in Audiology
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